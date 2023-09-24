Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Zumaaty (1.45 Hamilton)

Placed on both previous runs over today's course and distance, the Iain Jardine-trained gelding looked unfortunate not to win a better race at Ayr on Friday and can go one better back down in grade here. Paul Curtis

Zumaaty 13:45 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Iain Jardine

The Punt nap

Hands Off (1.55 Warwick)

Showed promise in three runs over hurdles last season and Nicky Henderson looks to have found a good opportunity for his Ronnie Bartlett-owned five-year-old to get off the mark. Charlie Huggins

Hands Off 13:55 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Nominal Event (2.20 Hamilton)

Ran on strongly for third on her debut at Chester, one place ahead of her trainer Craig Lidster's more fancied runner, and can improve on that in similar conditions. Richard Lowther

Nominal Event 14:20 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Craig Lidster

Newmarket nap

Pen Portrait (6.00 Wolverhampton)

Simon and Ed Crisford's chestnut has been showing up well in his work on the summer gallop since his debut third at Thirsk last month. David Milnes

Pen Portrait 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Tropical Air (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Appreciated the step up in trip when winning with authority on his all-weather debut at Lingfield nine days ago and should again be in the mix. Dave Edwards

Tropical Air 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Spirit Of Cahala (5.00 Leicester)

Made a promising debut for the Roger Teal yard last time and entitled to take a step forward having been off the track for ten months. Soft ground is another reason for improvement, as both his dam's wins came when there was ease. Jake Aldrich

Spirit Of Cahala 17:00 Leicester View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Roger Teal

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday

