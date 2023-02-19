Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(2.45 Carlisle)

Pulled well clear of the rest of the field when chasing home a well handicapped rival at Plumpton last week and will take all the beating if reproducing that form.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

(5.00 Newcastle)

An unexposed four-year-old, Casa Luna has shown promise in three starts and looks reasonably treated on her first start in a handicap.

Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

(3.50 Carlisle)

Has won on varying types of ground and backed up good to soft success at Hexham two starts ago when winning with a bit to spare on heavy at Exeter in January. Only raised 1lb for that and looks the pick of the two Stuart Edmunds-trained runners.

Matt Rennie

Eyecatcher

(2.00 Lingfield)

Hit the front a bit too soon last time and can make amends over this shorter trip.

Steffan Edwards

Dark horse

(4.25 Carlisle)

Stayed on powerfully to finish fourth on his seasonal reappearance in a strong race for the grade (winner, second and third have won since). Should go well at an each-way price now upped in trip on this stiff track.

Olly Eden

West Country nap

(2.00 Lingfield)

Talented prospect who should thrive for step up in distance. Looks well handicapped.

James Stevens

