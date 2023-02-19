Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Paddy's Fancy (2.45 Carlisle)

Pulled well clear of the rest of the field when chasing home a well handicapped rival at Plumpton last week and will take all the beating if reproducing that form.
Steve Mason

Speed figures

Casa Luna (5.00 Newcastle)

An unexposed four-year-old, Casa Luna has shown promise in three starts and looks reasonably treated on her first start in a handicap.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Marsh Wren (3.50 Carlisle)

Has won on varying types of ground and backed up good to soft success at Hexham two starts ago when winning with a bit to spare on heavy at Exeter in January. Only raised 1lb for that and looks the pick of the two Stuart Edmunds-trained runners.
Matt Rennie

Eyecatcher

Getupearly (2.00 Lingfield)

Hit the front a bit too soon last time and can make amends over this shorter trip.
Steffan Edwards

Dark horse

Rumble B (4.25 Carlisle)

Stayed on powerfully to finish fourth on his seasonal reappearance in a strong race for the grade (winner, second and third have won since). Should go well at an each-way price now upped in trip on this stiff track.
Olly Eden

West Country nap

Fame And Concrete (2.00 Lingfield)

Talented prospect who should thrive for step up in distance. Looks well handicapped.
James Stevens

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

'He is a chaser to keep firmly on side' - our Monday man with a strong Carlisle fancy  

Carlisle Placepot: Richard Birch kicks off his perm with three bankers 

Published on 19 February 2023Last updated 18:10, 19 February 2023
