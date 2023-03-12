Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Bombay Sapphire (1.50 Plumpton)
Promising hurdles debut at Lingfield and longer trip here should suit.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Flemcara (3.35 Plumpton)
Jack Wildman's claim puts him 17lb lower than last winning mark and drop in class on soft ground should suit.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Grandeur D'Ame (1.30 Stratford)
Shaped as if the return to a left-handed track would suit when scoring at Huntingdon and can defy a 5lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Heath Rise (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Produced his best effort since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines here last time and the step up in trip could be in his favour.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Atlantic Fleet (2.50 Taunton)
Made eyecatching ground here last time after an early hold-up and should go well in this similar race.
Kevin Riddle
West Country nap
Western General (4.00 Taunton)
Form of second two starts ago is encouraging and this highly regarded type can progress now pitched into handicaps.
James Stevens
