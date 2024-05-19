Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Rocking Ends (7.10 Windsor)
Three-time winner who has conditions to suit and makes his debut for Tom Clover. The four-year-old races off a favourable mark as he's 6lb lower than when runner-up over an extra furlong here early last June.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Ron O (4.00 Redcar)
Latest effort can be excused as he was slowly away and didn't get a clear passage on his return from a break in a 7f handicap at Newcastle. This mile suits him better anyway and he's 2-3 over course and distance, with both wins coming on quick ground. He's handicapped to go well again for trainer Ray Craggs.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Georgie Wooster (5.00 Redcar)
Caught the eye on his third run for a mark here last time when keeping on late. More expected of the Tim Easterby-trained three-year-old stepping into modest handicap company.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Star Allure (2.00 Redcar)
The George Scott-trained filly has worked very well on the peat moss gallop with winning stablemates and can strike first time.
David Milnes
Topspeed
Paborus (8.30 Carlisle)
Had plenty in hand when scoring at Redcar this month and a follow-up looks on the cards.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Begin The Luck (3.43 Newton Abbot)
In cracking form this time last year and probably needed his last two starts after a near 300 -day absence. Stable's small string is running well too.
Craig Thake
Read more:
'I will be very surprised if she is beaten' - our Monday tipster has a strong Carlisle fancy
Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow up Friday's 2-1 winner with three tips from Redcar and Windsor
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets