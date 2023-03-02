Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Pretending (2.35 Doncaster)
Chased home a couple of subsequent winners over course and distance in December and could prove well treated against older rivals on her handicap debut.
Steve Mason
Punt nap
Ilovethenightlife (3.45 Doncaster)
Third-placed effort in Listed company on her penultimate start sets the standard and should be hard to beat in this weaker event.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Carzola (4.40 Lingfield)
Improved effort in first-time blinkers latest and longer trip promises to suit.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
After John (7.15 Newcastle)
Triple course-and-distance winner who did not get the run of the race here eight days ago. Compensation awaits.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Capstan (2.50 Newbury)
Showed promise when a close fourth on the all-weather last time out and now goes hurdling with the booking of in-form Tom Cannon an added boost.
Jamie Griffith
West Country
Twig (2.15 Newbury)
Disappointed last time but the standout on the form of his two previous hurdles runs. Good ground is ideal.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday
'He's started low and should have more in him' - Paul Kealy's best Friday bets
Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.