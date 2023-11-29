Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Coco Mademoiselle (2.55 Lingfield)
Won a Wetherby bumper on her debut for Dan Skelton in April and, like a few of her stablemates, shaped as if just needing the run when finishing a good second on her Stratford hurdling debut. Should be hard to beat.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Izzy's Grey (12.17 Taunton)
His handicap debut second at Hereford has already thrown up stacks of winners, and he looks to have an excellent chance of making a winning start for Belinda Clarke.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Heva Rose (2.20 Lingfield)
Jumped impeccably when romping home over course and distance nine days ago and can maintain the stable's purple patch.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
French Dynamite (12.40 Thurles)
Mouse Morris-trained star has a strong record at this track and will be hard to beat if replicating last season's good Ryanair Chase run.
Matt Rennie
Dark horse
Sailed Away (3.10 Taunton)
The change of yard looks to have done some good as he took a notable step forward when second at Fakenham on first start back with Stuart Edmunds. He should go well again.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Stiletto (12.17 Taunton)
Has been knocking on the door for a while and ran well over an inadequate 2m½f last time. Back up to 3m now and the booking of Harry Cobden is a major boost.
James Stevens
'He might find this trip is perfect for him' - Paul Kealy with two Thursday selections
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh and Thurles on Thursday
