Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Coco Mademoiselle (2.55 Lingfield)

Won a Wetherby bumper on her debut for Dan Skelton in April and, like a few of her stablemates, shaped as if just needing the run when finishing a good second on her Stratford hurdling debut. Should be hard to beat.
Steve Mason

Silk
Coco Mademoiselle14:55 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Izzy's Grey (12.17 Taunton)

His handicap debut second at Hereford has already thrown up stacks of winners, and he looks to have an excellent chance of making a winning start for Belinda Clarke.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Izzy's Grey12:17 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Lee Edwards Tnr: Belinda Clarke

Speed figures

Heva Rose (2.20 Lingfield)

Jumped impeccably when romping home over course and distance nine days ago and can maintain the stable's purple patch.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Heva Rose14:20 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

The Punt nap

French Dynamite (12.40 Thurles)

Mouse Morris-trained star has a strong record at this track and will be hard to beat if replicating last season's good Ryanair Chase run.
Matt Rennie

Silk
French Dynamite12:40 Thurles
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: M F Morris

Dark horse

Sailed Away (3.10 Taunton)

The change of yard looks to have done some good as he took a notable step forward when second at Fakenham on first start back with Stuart Edmunds. He should go well again.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Sailed Away15:10 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

West Country nap

Stiletto (12.17 Taunton)

Has been knocking on the door for a while and ran well over an inadequate 2m½f last time. Back up to 3m now and the booking of Harry Cobden is a major boost.
James Stevens

Silk
Stiletto12:17 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Keiran Burke

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read these next:

'He might find this trip is perfect for him' - Paul Kealy with two Thursday selections  

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh and Thurles on Thursday  

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 29 November 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips