Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Coco Mademoiselle (2.55 Lingfield)

Won a Wetherby bumper on her debut for Dan Skelton in April and, like a few of her stablemates, shaped as if just needing the run when finishing a good second on her Stratford hurdling debut. Should be hard to beat.

Steve Mason

Coco Mademoiselle 14:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Izzy's Grey (12.17 Taunton)

His handicap debut second at Hereford has already thrown up stacks of winners, and he looks to have an excellent chance of making a winning start for Belinda Clarke.

Steffan Edwards

Izzy's Grey 12:17 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Lee Edwards Tnr: Belinda Clarke

Speed figures

Heva Rose (2.20 Lingfield)

Jumped impeccably when romping home over course and distance nine days ago and can maintain the stable's purple patch.

Dave Edwards

Heva Rose 14:20 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

The Punt nap

French Dynamite (12.40 Thurles)

Mouse Morris-trained star has a strong record at this track and will be hard to beat if replicating last season's good Ryanair Chase run.

Matt Rennie

French Dynamite 12:40 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: M F Morris

Dark horse

Sailed Away (3.10 Taunton)

The change of yard looks to have done some good as he took a notable step forward when second at Fakenham on first start back with Stuart Edmunds. He should go well again.

Rob Sutton

Sailed Away 15:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

West Country nap

Stiletto (12.17 Taunton)

Has been knocking on the door for a while and ran well over an inadequate 2m½f last time. Back up to 3m now and the booking of Harry Cobden is a major boost.

James Stevens

Stiletto 12:17 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Keiran Burke

