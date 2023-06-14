Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Eyecatcher

Blindedbythelights (5.05 Newbury)

Will be happier on this more galloping course and is taken to bounce back quickly to winning ways.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Blindedbythelights17:05 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Blue Yonder (8.50 Haydock)

Has shown improved form since stepping up to 1m2f, going close to completing a hat-trick at Wetherby last week. Favourably treated off the same mark here and the way he travelled last time suggests there could be more to come.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Blue Yonder20:50 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Mole Court (5.15 Worcester)

Promising runner-up on chase debut over course and distance. Handles quicker ground well and can improve with cheekpieces fitted.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Mole Court17:15 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Shobiz (4.30 Newbury)

Produced a personal best when scoring over course and distance last month and may still be ahead of the handicapper.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Shobiz16:30 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Eastern Charm (4.10 Yarmouth)

Looked an unlucky loser when fourth here a week ago and William Haggas's filly has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes

Silk
Eastern Charm16:10 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Secret Mistral (7.40 Haydock)

Drops back to 5f and that looks a good move for this course winner. Entitled to have needed her comeback run and could step up.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Secret Mistral19:40 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Published on 14 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 June 2023
icon
