Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Blindedbythelights (5.05 Newbury)
Will be happier on this more galloping course and is taken to bounce back quickly to winning ways.
Steffan Edwards
Blue Yonder (8.50 Haydock)
Has shown improved form since stepping up to 1m2f, going close to completing a hat-trick at Wetherby last week. Favourably treated off the same mark here and the way he travelled last time suggests there could be more to come.
Paul Curtis
Mole Court (5.15 Worcester)
Promising runner-up on chase debut over course and distance. Handles quicker ground well and can improve with cheekpieces fitted.
Matt Rennie
Shobiz (4.30 Newbury)
Produced a personal best when scoring over course and distance last month and may still be ahead of the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
Eastern Charm (4.10 Yarmouth)
Looked an unlucky loser when fourth here a week ago and William Haggas's filly has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes
Secret Mistral (7.40 Haydock)
Drops back to 5f and that looks a good move for this course winner. Entitled to have needed her comeback run and could step up.
Jamie Griffith
