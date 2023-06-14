Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Blindedbythelights (5.05 Newbury)

Will be happier on this more galloping course and is taken to bounce back quickly to winning ways.

Steffan Edwards

Blindedbythelights 17:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Blue Yonder (8.50 Haydock)

Has shown improved form since stepping up to 1m2f, going close to completing a hat-trick at Wetherby last week. Favourably treated off the same mark here and the way he travelled last time suggests there could be more to come.

Paul Curtis

Blue Yonder 20:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Mole Court (5.15 Worcester)

Promising runner-up on chase debut over course and distance. Handles quicker ground well and can improve with cheekpieces fitted.

Matt Rennie

Mole Court 17:15 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Shobiz (4.30 Newbury)

Produced a personal best when scoring over course and distance last month and may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

Shobiz 16:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Eastern Charm (4.10 Yarmouth)

Looked an unlucky loser when fourth here a week ago and William Haggas's filly has come out of that in great shape.

David Milnes

Eastern Charm 16:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Secret Mistral (7.40 Haydock)

Drops back to 5f and that looks a good move for this course winner. Entitled to have needed her comeback run and could step up.

Jamie Griffith

Secret Mistral 19:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Tony Carroll

