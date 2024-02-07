Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt Nap

Royal Prospect (5.35 Newcastle)

Did well to get within a length of a well-treated rival, who has won three times since, after being denied a clear run over course and distance last time. A 4lb rise may underestimate him and he should go well from a good draw for trainer Susan Corbett.

Harry Wilson

Handicappers' nap

Ladronne (1.30 Doncaster)

Failed to see out the marathon distance at Catterick last time, but ran well previously over this sort of trip at Newcastle and looks well treated with William Maggs taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Planned Paradise (1.30 Doncaster)

Well handicapped on old form and looks interesting dropping in trip for trainer Christian Williams.

Mark Brown

Speed figures

Aljari (2.25 Lingfield)

Scored three times last year, including a course-and-distance success in June. He made a pleasing return from a break at Kempton last month and can make his presence felt.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Dreaming Blue (1.30 Doncaster)

Winner over the course and distance off a 1lb lower last season. Ran well over further last time but drops in trip with cheekpieces added.

James Stevens

Dark horse

Sparkle In His Eye (5.05 Newcastle)

Off 132 days before underwhelming reappearance last month when last of ten at Southwell and then not beaten far at this course last time. Down in class and up significantly in trip, so one to keep an eye on.

Tom Gibbings

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

