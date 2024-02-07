Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddypower logoWilliamhill logoBet365 logoSkybet logoCoral logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoTote logo
Paddypower logoWilliamhill logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logoBetfair logoBet365 logoCoral logo
Chevron down

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt Nap

Royal Prospect (5.35 Newcastle)

Did well to get within a length of a well-treated rival, who has won three times since, after being denied a clear run over course and distance last time. A 4lb rise may underestimate him and he should go well from a good draw for trainer Susan Corbett.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Royal Prospect17:35 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Susan Corbett

Handicappers' nap

Ladronne (1.30 Doncaster)

Failed to see out the marathon distance at Catterick last time, but ran well previously over this sort of trip at Newcastle and looks well treated with William Maggs taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Ladronne13:30 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Tjade Collier

Eyecatcher

Planned Paradise (1.30 Doncaster)

Well handicapped on old form and looks interesting dropping in trip for trainer Christian Williams.
Mark Brown

Silk
Planned Paradise13:30 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Speed figures

Aljari (2.25 Lingfield)

Scored three times last year, including a course-and-distance success in June. He made a pleasing return from a break at Kempton last month and can make his presence felt.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Aljari14:25 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

West Country nap

Dreaming Blue (1.30 Doncaster)

Winner over the course and distance off a 1lb lower last season. Ran well over further last time but drops in trip with cheekpieces added.
James Stevens

Silk
Dreaming Blue13:30 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dark horse

Sparkle In His Eye (5.05 Newcastle)

Off 132 days before underwhelming reappearance last month when last of ten at Southwell and then not beaten far at this course last time. Down in class and up significantly in trip, so one to keep an eye on.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Sparkle In His Eye17:05 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Aiden Brookes (5lb)Tnr: Micky Hammond

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read more:

'He's ready to strike' - Robbie Wilders serves up four Thursday fancies at Doncaster and Newcastle    

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 9-2 and evens winners on Monday - who does he fancy this time?  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 7 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 7 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips