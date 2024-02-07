Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt Nap
Royal Prospect (5.35 Newcastle)
Did well to get within a length of a well-treated rival, who has won three times since, after being denied a clear run over course and distance last time. A 4lb rise may underestimate him and he should go well from a good draw for trainer Susan Corbett.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Ladronne (1.30 Doncaster)
Failed to see out the marathon distance at Catterick last time, but ran well previously over this sort of trip at Newcastle and looks well treated with William Maggs taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Planned Paradise (1.30 Doncaster)
Well handicapped on old form and looks interesting dropping in trip for trainer Christian Williams.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Aljari (2.25 Lingfield)
Scored three times last year, including a course-and-distance success in June. He made a pleasing return from a break at Kempton last month and can make his presence felt.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Dreaming Blue (1.30 Doncaster)
Winner over the course and distance off a 1lb lower last season. Ran well over further last time but drops in trip with cheekpieces added.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Sparkle In His Eye (5.05 Newcastle)
Off 132 days before underwhelming reappearance last month when last of ten at Southwell and then not beaten far at this course last time. Down in class and up significantly in trip, so one to keep an eye on.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more:
'He's ready to strike' - Robbie Wilders serves up four Thursday fancies at Doncaster and Newcastle
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 9-2 and evens winners on Monday - who does he fancy this time?
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 7 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 7 February 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 9-2 and evens winners on Monday - who does he fancy this time?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 9-2 and evens winners on Monday - who does he fancy this time?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples