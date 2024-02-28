Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Magical King (2.15 Wetherby)
Third at Cheltenham on his last start outside of handicap company and the runner-up from that New Year's Day maiden hurdle has gone one better since. Should get off the mark for the in-form Stuart Edmunds.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Della Casa Lunga (3.40 Ludlow)
Took advantage of a favourable handicap mark when winning easily here earlier this month and a 6lb rise in the weights is negated by the claim of Cameron Iles.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Ivasecret (7.00 Chelmsford)
Won on his third start for Ian Williams, appreciating the step up to a mile at Kempton last time, and although 1lb wrong under his penalty he's still well handicapped on his old form.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Wreckless Eric (3.25 Wetherby)
A promising second on his hurdling debut at Newbury, Ben Pauling's four-year-old pulled well clear of the pack and can get off the mark.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
My Last Oscar (4.25 Taunton)
Won very convincingly at Hexham in December and rightfully steps up in class for the first time this season. The soft conditions should suit.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Sorceleur (5.35 Taunton)
Ran well behind the smart Kel Du Large on his last two starts and looks the one to beat here for top connections.
James Stevens
28 February 2024
Last updated 19:34, 28 February 2024
