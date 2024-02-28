Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Magical King (2.15 Wetherby)

Third at Cheltenham on his last start outside of handicap company and the runner-up from that New Year's Day maiden hurdle has gone one better since. Should get off the mark for the in-form Stuart Edmunds.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Magical King14:15 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Handicappers' nap

Della Casa Lunga (3.40 Ludlow)

Took advantage of a favourable handicap mark when winning easily here earlier this month and a 6lb rise in the weights is negated by the claim of Cameron Iles.
Steve Mason

Silk
Della Casa Lunga15:40 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb)Tnr: Clive Boultbee-Brooks

Eyecatcher

Ivasecret (7.00 Chelmsford)

Won on his third start for Ian Williams, appreciating the step up to a mile at Kempton last time, and although 1lb wrong under his penalty he's still well handicapped on his old form.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Ivasecret19:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

Wreckless Eric (3.25 Wetherby)

A promising second on his hurdling debut at Newbury, Ben Pauling's four-year-old pulled well clear of the pack and can get off the mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Wreckless Eric15:25 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

My Last Oscar (4.25 Taunton)

Won very convincingly at Hexham in December and rightfully steps up in class for the first time this season. The soft conditions should suit.
George Bonds

Silk
My Last Oscar16:25 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Martin

West Country nap

Sorceleur (5.35 Taunton)

Ran well behind the smart Kel Du Large on his last two starts and looks the one to beat here for top connections.
James Stevens

Silk
Sorceleur17:35 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 28 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:34, 28 February 2024

Copy
