Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Lincoln Lyn (3.35 Wetherby)
Ran well over course and distance last season and shaped as if her turn was close when a good third at Fakenham. The booking of Brian Hughes in the saddle is a plus.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
The Foxes (1.00 Southwell)
Top-class for Andrew Balding last year, winning the Dante before runner-up in an American Grade 1. Sets the standard on ratings and should have the class to win after a 155-day break.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Tactical Move (3.25 Gowran Park)
Sparingly raced ten-year-old but has a high level of ability and is taken to score at the second attempt over fences in a race where Willie Mullins is well represented.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Daafy (2.45 Southwell)
All five career wins have come at today's track and Derek Shaw's seven-year-old can continue his love affair with the course.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Fifty Sent (5.45 Newcastle)
Failed to make an impact last time but had previously shaped with promise behind a subsequent winner over course and distance.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Moon Chime (1.25 Huntingdon)
High-class talent who was third in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham. Should step forward from last month's debut effort over hurdles.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
