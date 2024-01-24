Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Lincoln Lyn (3.35 Wetherby)

Ran well over course and distance last season and shaped as if her turn was close when a good third at Fakenham. The booking of Brian Hughes in the saddle is a plus.

Steve Mason

Lincoln Lyn 15:35 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Tom Gretton

The Punt nap

The Foxes (1.00 Southwell)

Top-class for Andrew Balding last year, winning the Dante before runner-up in an American Grade 1. Sets the standard on ratings and should have the class to win after a 155-day break.

Matt Rennie

The Foxes 13:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Tactical Move (3.25 Gowran Park)

Sparingly raced ten-year-old but has a high level of ability and is taken to score at the second attempt over fences in a race where Willie Mullins is well represented.

Mark Brown

Tactical Move 15:25 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Daafy (2.45 Southwell)

All five career wins have come at today's track and Derek Shaw's seven-year-old can continue his love affair with the course.

Dave Edwards

Daafy 14:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Derek Shaw

Dark horse

Fifty Sent (5.45 Newcastle)

Failed to make an impact last time but had previously shaped with promise behind a subsequent winner over course and distance.

Jake Aldrich

Fifty Sent 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Michael Dods

West Country nap

Moon Chime (1.25 Huntingdon)

High-class talent who was third in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham. Should step forward from last month's debut effort over hurdles.

James Stevens

Moon Chime 13:25 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

