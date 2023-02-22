Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(3.35 Southwell)

Unbeaten five-year-old who won with more in hand than the result implies last time. Can make it 4-4.

Mark Brown

The Punt nap

(2.15 Huntingdon)

Juvenile hurdle winner on his stable debut and the form was franked when the second bolted up at Market Rasen this week. He's a course-and-distance runner-up and should improve.

Liam Headd

Speed figures

(3.35 Southwell)

Bumped into one last time but scored over course and distance on his penultimate start and receives weight from all.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(4.25 Sedgefield)

Without a win since 2020, but down to a mark of just 91 and looks well treated even on fairly recent form. Can outrun his odds in an open-looking handicap.

Steve Mason

West Country nap

(4.35 Huntingdon)

Useful performer on the Flat who travelled well before fading last time out. Could be overpriced in a weak race.

James Stevens

Dark horse

(4.10 Southwell)

Hasn't made much of an impact on the all-weather over the winter, but his best run came over course and distance. Starting to look very well handicapped and may improve for the first-time visor.

Jake Aldrich

