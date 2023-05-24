Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Chasseral (3.30 Haydock)

Shaped well on her reappearance at Newmarket when probably disadvantaged by racing alone and by the soft surface (fast-ground pedigree).
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Chasseral15:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Edward (2.50 Wolverhampton)

The Charlie Fellowes-trained son of Havana Gray has been showing up well in his recent work on the Limekilns trial ground and is fancied to collect first time.
David Milnes

Silk
Edward14:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Handicappers' nap

Ghost Lights (3.40 Catterick)

Improved on turf debut at Nottingham last time, bumping into one well ahead of its mark. May do better still, and is less exposed than the majority of his rivals here.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Ghost Lights15:40 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell (-lb)Tnr: Charles Hills

The Punt nap

Blue Storm (6.42 Sandown)

Form of last month's debut win at Newmarket has worked out exceptionally well with the first four horses to follow Blue Storm home all winning since.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Blue Storm18:42 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan (-lb)Tnr: James Tate

Speed figures 

Hougoumont (3.30 Haydock)

Dual scorer last term, made an encouraging return at Hamilton recently and could be in the shake up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Hougoumont15:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan (-lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Dark horse

Claymore (7.42 Sandown)

Faces a tough task taking on Desert Crown here but showed himself to be a useful colt winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season. Disappointed last time out at York but no surprise to see him out run his odds in this.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Claymore19:42 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing  

Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 19:02, 24 May 2023
