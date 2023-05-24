Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Chasseral (3.30 Haydock)
Shaped well on her reappearance at Newmarket when probably disadvantaged by racing alone and by the soft surface (fast-ground pedigree).
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Edward (2.50 Wolverhampton)
The Charlie Fellowes-trained son of Havana Gray has been showing up well in his recent work on the Limekilns trial ground and is fancied to collect first time.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
Ghost Lights (3.40 Catterick)
Improved on turf debut at Nottingham last time, bumping into one well ahead of its mark. May do better still, and is less exposed than the majority of his rivals here.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Blue Storm (6.42 Sandown)
Form of last month's debut win at Newmarket has worked out exceptionally well with the first four horses to follow Blue Storm home all winning since.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Hougoumont (3.30 Haydock)
Dual scorer last term, made an encouraging return at Hamilton recently and could be in the shake up.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Claymore (7.42 Sandown)
Faces a tough task taking on Desert Crown here but showed himself to be a useful colt winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season. Disappointed last time out at York but no surprise to see him out run his odds in this.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
