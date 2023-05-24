Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(3.30 Haydock)

Shaped well on her reappearance at Newmarket when probably disadvantaged by racing alone and by the soft surface (fast-ground pedigree).

Steffan Edwards

Chasseral 15:30 Haydock View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(2.50 Wolverhampton)

The Charlie Fellowes-trained son of Havana Gray has been showing up well in his recent work on the Limekilns trial ground and is fancied to collect first time.

David Milnes

Edward 14:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.40 Catterick)

Improved on turf debut at Nottingham last time, bumping into one well ahead of its mark. May do better still, and is less exposed than the majority of his rivals here.

Matt Gardner

Ghost Lights 15:40 Catterick View Racecard

The Punt nap

(6.42 Sandown)

Form of last month's debut win at Newmarket has worked out exceptionally well with the first four horses to follow Blue Storm home all winning since.

Charlie Huggins

Blue Storm 18:42 Sandown View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.30 Haydock)

Dual scorer last term, made an encouraging return at Hamilton recently and could be in the shake up.

Dave Edwards

Hougoumont 15:30 Haydock View Racecard

Dark horse

(7.42 Sandown)

Faces a tough task taking on Desert Crown here but showed himself to be a useful colt winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season. Disappointed last time out at York but no surprise to see him out run his odds in this.

Tom Gibbings

Claymore 19:42 Sandown View Racecard

