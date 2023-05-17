Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Kingfisher King (3.45 Salisbury)

Shaped with plenty of promise when second on his debut at Yarmouth last month and will be hard to beat.
Marcus Buckland

Kingfisher King15:45 Salisbury
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Fox Journey (8.05 Newmarket)

Shaped with promise in three starts last year and looks on a decent mark for his handicap debut.
Dave Edwards

Fox Journey20:05 Newmarket
Jky: Harry Davies (3lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Walbank (4.10 York)

Registered a joint-best career Racing Post Racing of 102 when storming to a seven-length success over this course and distance at the Dante meeting last year and wasn't disgraced in Group company last year.
Matt Rennie

Walbank16:10 York
Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: David Loughnane

Handicappers' nap

Connemara Coast (8.05 Newmarket)

Caught the eye with how well he travelled when not enjoying much luck over a mile here at the Craven meeting, form that was boosted last week when the winner followed up at Chester. Raised 3lb, but he has shaped as if capable of better still.
Paul Curtis

Connemara Coast20:05 Newmarket
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

Newmarket nap

Chesspiece (5.20 York)

Ran a decent comeback when third to Military Order at Newbury last month and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes

Chesspiece17:20 York
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Chesspiece (5.20 York)

Third of five behind the impressive Military Order when last seen, but that run should be ignored given the soft ground. He still holds a Derby entry and should do better today on a quicker surface, with the added bonus of Ryan Moore in the saddle.
Jamie Griffith

Chesspiece17:20 York
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 17 May 2023Last updated 18:32, 17 May 2023
