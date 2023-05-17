Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(3.45 Salisbury)

Shaped with plenty of promise when second on his debut at Yarmouth last month and will be hard to beat.

Marcus Buckland

Kingfisher King 15:45 Salisbury

Speed figures

(8.05 Newmarket)

Shaped with promise in three starts last year and looks on a decent mark for his handicap debut.

Dave Edwards

Fox Journey 20:05 Newmarket

The Punt nap

(4.10 York)

Registered a joint-best career Racing Post Racing of 102 when storming to a seven-length success over this course and distance at the Dante meeting last year and wasn't disgraced in Group company last year.

Matt Rennie

Walbank 16:10 York

Handicappers' nap

(8.05 Newmarket)

Caught the eye with how well he travelled when not enjoying much luck over a mile here at the Craven meeting, form that was boosted last week when the winner followed up at Chester. Raised 3lb, but he has shaped as if capable of better still.

Paul Curtis

Connemara Coast 20:05 Newmarket

Newmarket nap

(5.20 York)

Ran a decent comeback when third to Military Order at Newbury last month and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Chesspiece 17:20 York

Dark horse

(5.20 York)

Third of five behind the impressive Military Order when last seen, but that run should be ignored given the soft ground. He still holds a Derby entry and should do better today on a quicker surface, with the added bonus of Ryan Moore in the saddle.

Jamie Griffith

Chesspiece 17:20 York

