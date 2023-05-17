Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Eyecatcher
Kingfisher King (3.45 Salisbury)
Shaped with plenty of promise when second on his debut at Yarmouth last month and will be hard to beat.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Fox Journey (8.05 Newmarket)
Shaped with promise in three starts last year and looks on a decent mark for his handicap debut.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Walbank (4.10 York)
Registered a joint-best career Racing Post Racing of 102 when storming to a seven-length success over this course and distance at the Dante meeting last year and wasn't disgraced in Group company last year.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Connemara Coast (8.05 Newmarket)
Caught the eye with how well he travelled when not enjoying much luck over a mile here at the Craven meeting, form that was boosted last week when the winner followed up at Chester. Raised 3lb, but he has shaped as if capable of better still.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Chesspiece (5.20 York)
Ran a decent comeback when third to Military Order at Newbury last month and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Chesspiece (5.20 York)
Third of five behind the impressive Military Order when last seen, but that run should be ignored given the soft ground. He still holds a Derby entry and should do better today on a quicker surface, with the added bonus of Ryan Moore in the saddle.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
