Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Love Your Work (2.02 Southwell)

Had dropped to his last winning mark when running his best race since joining Darryll Holland over an inadequate 5f trip at Wolverhampton last time. All seven of his all-weather wins have come at this course, five over this mile trip, and he should go close from an unchanged mark.

Harry Wilson

Love Your Work 14:02 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (7lb) Tnr: Darryll Holland

Eyecatcher

Sighter (8.00 Chelmsford)

Was noted making good late headway when stepped up to this trip last time and can strike on handicap debut for Richard Hannon.

Mark Brown

Sighter 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Classic Maestro (4.00 Newcastle)

Appreciated the drop back to the minimum trip when scoring in good style under Luke Scott at Uttoxeter and the rider's 5lb claim is an obvious plus today.

Steve Mason

Classic Maestro 16:00 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Luke Scott (5lb) Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Speed figures

North Parade (4.35 Newcastle)

Dual course-and-distance winner this term, improving his speed figure each time. Acts on the ground and has hat-trick prospects.

Dave Edwards

North Parade 16:35 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (7lb) Tnr: Sue Smith

Dark horse

Jenson Benson (8.30 Chelmsford)

Four-time course winner, including over this distance off 3lb lower last February. Step back up to this trip looks a positive today.

Simon Giles

Jenson Benson 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Shaun Lycett

West Country nap

Copperhead (4.15 Sandown)

Continuing to run well off a low mark and should relish Sandown’s stiff finish.

James Stevens

Copperhead 16:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

