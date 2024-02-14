Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Love Your Work (2.02 Southwell)
Had dropped to his last winning mark when running his best race since joining Darryll Holland over an inadequate 5f trip at Wolverhampton last time. All seven of his all-weather wins have come at this course, five over this mile trip, and he should go close from an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Sighter (8.00 Chelmsford)
Was noted making good late headway when stepped up to this trip last time and can strike on handicap debut for Richard Hannon.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Classic Maestro (4.00 Newcastle)
Appreciated the drop back to the minimum trip when scoring in good style under Luke Scott at Uttoxeter and the rider's 5lb claim is an obvious plus today.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
North Parade (4.35 Newcastle)
Dual course-and-distance winner this term, improving his speed figure each time. Acts on the ground and has hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Jenson Benson (8.30 Chelmsford)
Four-time course winner, including over this distance off 3lb lower last February. Step back up to this trip looks a positive today.
Simon Giles
West Country nap
Copperhead (4.15 Sandown)
Continuing to run well off a low mark and should relish Sandown’s stiff finish.
James Stevens
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 14 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 14 February 2024
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Thursday
- Sandown Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Thursday
- Sandown Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings