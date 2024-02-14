Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Love Your Work (2.02 Southwell)

Had dropped to his last winning mark when running his best race since joining Darryll Holland over an inadequate 5f trip at Wolverhampton last time. All seven of his all-weather wins have come at this course, five over this mile trip, and he should go close from an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Love Your Work14:02 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Wright (7lb)Tnr: Darryll Holland

Eyecatcher

Sighter (8.00 Chelmsford)

Was noted making good late headway when stepped up to this trip last time and can strike on handicap debut for Richard Hannon.
Mark Brown

Silk
Sighter20:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Classic Maestro (4.00 Newcastle)

Appreciated the drop back to the minimum trip when scoring in good style under Luke Scott at Uttoxeter and the rider's 5lb claim is an obvious plus today.
Steve Mason

Silk
Classic Maestro16:00 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Scott (5lb)Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Speed figures

North Parade (4.35 Newcastle)

Dual course-and-distance winner this term, improving his speed figure each time. Acts on the ground and has hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards

Silk
North Parade16:35 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Sue Smith

Dark horse

Jenson Benson (8.30 Chelmsford)

Four-time course winner, including over this distance off 3lb lower last February. Step back up to this trip looks a positive today.
Simon Giles

Silk
Jenson Benson20:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Shaun Lycett

West Country nap

Copperhead (4.15 Sandown)

Continuing to run well off a low mark and should relish Sandown’s stiff finish.
James Stevens

Silk
Copperhead16:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Read the full series:

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 14 February 2024

iconCopy
