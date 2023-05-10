Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Vetiver (2.05 Chester)
Made a successful reappearance at Beverley last month and has improved with each start based on Racing Post Ratings. Andrew Balding boasts a 21 per cent strike-rate at the track and can enhance that good record here.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Fiscal Policy (6.30 Chelmsford)
Low-mileage sort who shaped well on reappearance. Open to further improvement with the drop back in trip expected to suit.
Matt Gardner
Speed figures
Hamish (3.15 Chester)
Goes well fresh, won this race 12 months ago and can give a repeat performance.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Tempered Soul (8.00 Chelmsford)
Looked a very unlucky loser at Nottingham last week when boxed in at a crucial time. Has come out of that in great order.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Oneforthegutter (3.45 Chester)
Has a patchy profile, but is of interest on his best form. A breathing op may have done the trick.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Nymphadora (1.30 Chester)
Only 1lb higher than when second in a 27-runner handicap at Royal Ascot last year and should come on from disappointing reappearance effort. The booking of Oisin Murphy is an additional boost.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
