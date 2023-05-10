Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

(2.05 Chester)

Made a successful reappearance at Beverley last month and has improved with each start based on Racing Post Ratings. Andrew Balding boasts a 21 per cent strike-rate at the track and can enhance that good record here.

Liam Headd

Vetiver 14:05 Chester

Handicappers' nap

(6.30 Chelmsford)

Low-mileage sort who shaped well on reappearance. Open to further improvement with the drop back in trip expected to suit.

Matt Gardner

Fiscal Policy 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)

Speed figures

(3.15 Chester)

Goes well fresh, won this race 12 months ago and can give a repeat performance.

Dave Edwards

Hamish 15:15 Chester

Newmarket nap

(8.00 Chelmsford)

Looked a very unlucky loser at Nottingham last week when boxed in at a crucial time. Has come out of that in great order.

David Milnes

Tempered Soul 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W)

Eyecatcher

(3.45 Chester)

Has a patchy profile, but is of interest on his best form. A breathing op may have done the trick.

Ron Wood

Oneforthegutter 15:45 Chester

Dark horse

(1.30 Chester)

Only 1lb higher than when second in a 27-runner handicap at Royal Ascot last year and should come on from disappointing reappearance effort. The booking of Oisin Murphy is an additional boost.

Jamie Griffith

Nymphadora 13:30 Chester

