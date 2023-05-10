Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Vetiver (2.05 Chester)

Made a successful reappearance at Beverley last month and has improved with each start based on Racing Post Ratings. Andrew Balding boasts a 21 per cent strike-rate at the track and can enhance that good record here.
Liam Headd

Silk
Vetiver14:05 Chester
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

Fiscal Policy (6.30 Chelmsford)

Low-mileage sort who shaped well on reappearance. Open to further improvement with the drop back in trip expected to suit.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Fiscal Policy18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Speed figures

Hamish (3.15 Chester)

Goes well fresh, won this race 12 months ago and can give a repeat performance.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Hamish15:15 Chester
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Tempered Soul (8.00 Chelmsford)

Looked a very unlucky loser at Nottingham last week when boxed in at a crucial time. Has come out of that in great order.
David Milnes

Silk
Tempered Soul20:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Oneforthegutter (3.45 Chester)

Has a patchy profile, but is of interest on his best form. A breathing op may have done the trick.
Ron Wood

Silk
Oneforthegutter15:45 Chester
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

Dark horse

Nymphadora (1.30 Chester)

Only 1lb higher than when second in a 27-runner handicap at Royal Ascot last year and should come on from disappointing reappearance effort. The booking of Oisin Murphy is an additional boost.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Nymphadora13:30 Chester
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing  

Published on 10 May 2023
icon
