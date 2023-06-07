Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Shahnaz (3.00 Hamilton)

Dual course winner who ran on after getting behind last time, hinting that she was returning to form.

Steffan Edwards

Shahnaz 15:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Laura Coughlan (5lb) Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Newmarket nap

Moktasaab (8.20 Chelmsford)

William Knight's classy type impressed when fitted with a first-time visor in his latest spin on the Cambridge Road Polytrack at the weekend.

David Milnes

Moktasaab 20:20 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: William Knight

Handicappers' nap

Inverinate (6.50 Chelmsford)

On a good mark on his best two-year-old form, and went close to matching that level when runner-up at Lingfield on Saturday. Stuck on well there given that things didn't pan out ideally, and is well drawn here over a track and trip that should suit.

Paul Curtis

Inverinate 18:50 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

The Punt nap

New Variant (7.30 Leopardstown)

Highly progressive this term and looks the one to beat off the back of a ten-length success in a 1m2f Naas rated race last month.

Matt Rennie

New Variant 19:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rory Cleary Tnr: J S Bolger

Speed figures

Denis Anthony (7.40 Yarmouth)

Stepped up on earlier efforts when second at Lingfield and his conqueror has won again since to boost the form. Can break his duck.

Dave Edwards

Denis Anthony 19:40 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Hazy Mehmory (8.00 Leopardstown)

Shaped as if better for the run on her seasonal debut. She should appreciate stepping back up in trip and remains open to progress with her yard starting to hit form.

Jake Aldrich

Hazy Mehmory 20:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kearney (4lb) Tnr: G M Lyons

