Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Shahnaz (3.00 Hamilton)
Dual course winner who ran on after getting behind last time, hinting that she was returning to form.
Steffan Edwards
Moktasaab (8.20 Chelmsford)
William Knight's classy type impressed when fitted with a first-time visor in his latest spin on the Cambridge Road Polytrack at the weekend.
David Milnes
Inverinate (6.50 Chelmsford)
On a good mark on his best two-year-old form, and went close to matching that level when runner-up at Lingfield on Saturday. Stuck on well there given that things didn't pan out ideally, and is well drawn here over a track and trip that should suit.
Paul Curtis
New Variant (7.30 Leopardstown)
Highly progressive this term and looks the one to beat off the back of a ten-length success in a 1m2f Naas rated race last month.
Matt Rennie
Denis Anthony (7.40 Yarmouth)
Stepped up on earlier efforts when second at Lingfield and his conqueror has won again since to boost the form. Can break his duck.
Dave Edwards
Hazy Mehmory (8.00 Leopardstown)
Shaped as if better for the run on her seasonal debut. She should appreciate stepping back up in trip and remains open to progress with her yard starting to hit form.
Jake Aldrich
