Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Spiced Rum (2.00 Ffos Las)

The Stuart Kittow-trained filly was fourth behind Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino at Kempton last time and given that the first three home in that juvenile contest have all comfortably won subsequently, she looks well treated off a mark of 95 for her handicap hurdle debut.

Charlie Huggins

Spiced Rum 14:00 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Handicappers' nap

Tedley (1.30 Ffos Las)

Just touched off by recent Wetherby runner-up Tedtwo on heavy ground here in December and is reunited with Finn Lambert after shaping as if this stiffer test would suit at Warwick last month.

Steve Mason

Tedley 13:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Manofthepeople (3.45 Wincanton)

The nine-year-old is well weighted on the pick of his efforts and is of definite interest dropping in grade for Fergal O'Brien.

Mark Brown

Manothepeople 15:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Mr Tom Broughton (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Speed figures

Steel Ally (2.45 Wincanton)

Pulled up when favourite last time but his earlier second in a decent time suggests losses can be retrieved.

Dave Edwards

Steel Ally 14:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

West Country nap

Fire Flyer (3.15 Wincanton)

Sets the standard after a good second to Gidleigh Park last time. Should be hard to beat.

James Stevens

Fire Flyer 15:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Night Jet (4.30 Ffos Las)

Has shaped like a blatant non-stayer the last twice and this drop back to the minimum trip should suit. Tom Symonds has his string in decent nick and, off a declining mark, his gelding could outrun his odds.

Olly Eden

Night Jet 16:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read more . . .

'She could be chucked in off this rating' - Robbie Wilders with four plays at Ffos Las and Wincanton

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Wincanton on Thursday

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.