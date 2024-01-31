Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Spiced Rum (2.00 Ffos Las)
The Stuart Kittow-trained filly was fourth behind Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino at Kempton last time and given that the first three home in that juvenile contest have all comfortably won subsequently, she looks well treated off a mark of 95 for her handicap hurdle debut.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Tedley (1.30 Ffos Las)
Just touched off by recent Wetherby runner-up Tedtwo on heavy ground here in December and is reunited with Finn Lambert after shaping as if this stiffer test would suit at Warwick last month.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Manofthepeople (3.45 Wincanton)
The nine-year-old is well weighted on the pick of his efforts and is of definite interest dropping in grade for Fergal O'Brien.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Steel Ally (2.45 Wincanton)
Pulled up when favourite last time but his earlier second in a decent time suggests losses can be retrieved.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Fire Flyer (3.15 Wincanton)
Sets the standard after a good second to Gidleigh Park last time. Should be hard to beat.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Night Jet (4.30 Ffos Las)
Has shaped like a blatant non-stayer the last twice and this drop back to the minimum trip should suit. Tom Symonds has his string in decent nick and, off a declining mark, his gelding could outrun his odds.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
'She could be chucked in off this rating' - Robbie Wilders with four plays at Ffos Las and Wincanton
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Wincanton on Thursday
Published on 31 January 2024
Last updated 18:58, 31 January 2024
