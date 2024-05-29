Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Poetic Force (2.50 Lingfield)
Veteran performer who is unbeaten in three runs in sellers/claimers on the all-weather. Ran with credit in handicaps off marks in the mid-70s earlier in the year and can get back to winning ways dropped in grade under Hollie Doyle.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Ernest Rutherford (5.25 Ripon)
Tim Easterby's well-handicapped gelding has only had one previous run over 6f, but he caught the eye staying on over 5f at Catterick last time and looks worth another go at this trip.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Ey Up Its The Boss (4.20 Ripon)
Trained by Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood, he gamely won over course and distance last time and had also shown a strong liking for the track before then with two neck defeats. Should go well again.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Chilled Out (3.15 Ripon)
Ran out a good winner on an easy surface at Yarmouth last week and fancied to defy a 5lb penalty.
David Milnes
Speed figures
So Obsessed (5.00 Lingfield)
Successful at Wolverhampton last month, she found one too good over this course and distance a fortnight ago, but improved her speed rating and can pick up the winning thread.
Dave Edwards
Dark Horse
Drumgill (5.45 Limerick)
Got there too soon at Ballinrobe last time, when headed towards the finish. Should handle the fast ground being by Elusive Pimpernel, and John Ryan's five-year-old can cause an upset.
Liam Watson
