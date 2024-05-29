Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Poetic Force (2.50 Lingfield)

Veteran performer who is unbeaten in three runs in sellers/claimers on the all-weather. Ran with credit in handicaps off marks in the mid-70s earlier in the year and can get back to winning ways dropped in grade under Hollie Doyle.

Paul Curtis

Poetic Force 14:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Tony Carroll

Eyecatcher

Ernest Rutherford (5.25 Ripon)

Tim Easterby's well-handicapped gelding has only had one previous run over 6f, but he caught the eye staying on over 5f at Catterick last time and looks worth another go at this trip.

Steffan Edwards

Ernest Rutherford 17:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Ey Up Its The Boss (4.20 Ripon)

Trained by Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood, he gamely won over course and distance last time and had also shown a strong liking for the track before then with two neck defeats. Should go well again.

Matt Rennie

Ey Up Its The Boss 16:20 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Jack Enright (7lb) Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Newmarket nap

Chilled Out (3.15 Ripon)

Ran out a good winner on an easy surface at Yarmouth last week and fancied to defy a 5lb penalty.

David Milnes

Chilled Out 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Michael Wigham

Speed figures

So Obsessed (5.00 Lingfield)

Successful at Wolverhampton last month, she found one too good over this course and distance a fortnight ago, but improved her speed rating and can pick up the winning thread.

Dave Edwards

So Obsessed 17:00 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Marco Botti

Dark Horse

Drumgill (5.45 Limerick)

Got there too soon at Ballinrobe last time, when headed towards the finish. Should handle the fast ground being by Elusive Pimpernel, and John Ryan's five-year-old can cause an upset.

Liam Watson

Drumgill 17:45 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: John Patrick Ryan

