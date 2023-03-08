Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(5.45 Newcastle)

Found out by a drop to a mile on her handicap debut at Newmarket in October and has the most potential of these.

Mark Brown

Nigwa 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.25 Wincanton)

Yet to fire for her current yard but runs off a 6lb lower mark than when recording her second course win last season and could bounce back in an open-looking handicap.

Steve Mason

Electric Annie 16:25 Wincanton View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.10 Southwell)

Has been knocking at the door consistently recently and would not be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

Twistaline 16:10 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.05 Wincanton)

Consistent performer for Jonjo O'Neill and brings the best form to the race after winning convincingly at Lingfield last time out, when dropping to just beyond this trip proved crucial.

Liam Headd

Walk Of No Shame 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard

Dark horse

(1.30 Wincanton)

Course-and-distance winner wasn't himself last time out but has a big chance on his return and should go well.

Kevin Riddle

No Hubs No Hoobs 13:30 Wincanton View Racecard

West Country nap

(4.25 Wincanton)

Demoted to second after finishing first here eight days ago. That looks strong form and a repeat effort should be good enough.

James Stevens

Noble Savage 16:25 Wincanton View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.