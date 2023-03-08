Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Nigwa (5.45 Newcastle)
Found out by a drop to a mile on her handicap debut at Newmarket in October and has the most potential of these.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Electric Annie (4.25 Wincanton)
Yet to fire for her current yard but runs off a 6lb lower mark than when recording her second course win last season and could bounce back in an open-looking handicap.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Twistaline (4.10 Southwell)
Has been knocking at the door consistently recently and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Walk Of No Shame (2.05 Wincanton)
Consistent performer for Jonjo O'Neill and brings the best form to the race after winning convincingly at Lingfield last time out, when dropping to just beyond this trip proved crucial.
Liam Headd
Dark horse
No Hubs No Noobs (1.30 Wincanton)
Course-and-distance winner wasn't himself last time out but has a big chance on his return and should go well.
Kevin Riddle
West Country nap
Noble Savage (4.25 Wincanton)
Demoted to second after finishing first here eight days ago. That looks strong form and a repeat effort should be good enough.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
