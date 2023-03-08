Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Nigwa (5.45 Newcastle)

Found out by a drop to a mile on her handicap debut at Newmarket in October and has the most potential of these.
Mark Brown

Nigwa17:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez (-lb)Tnr: Edward Bethell

Handicappers' nap

Electric Annie (4.25 Wincanton)

Yet to fire for her current yard but runs off a 6lb lower mark than when recording her second course win last season and could bounce back in an open-looking handicap.
Steve Mason

Electric Annie16:25 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Mr George Hiscock (7lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

Speed figures

Twistaline (4.10 Southwell)

Has been knocking at the door consistently recently and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards

Twistaline16:10 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

The Punt nap

Walk Of No Shame (2.05 Wincanton)

Consistent performer for Jonjo O'Neill and brings the best form to the race after winning convincingly at Lingfield last time out, when dropping to just beyond this trip proved crucial.
Liam Headd

Walk Of No Shame14:05 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr (-lb)Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

No Hubs No Noobs (1.30 Wincanton)

Course-and-distance winner wasn't himself last time out but has a big chance on his return and should go well.
Kevin Riddle

No Hubs No Hoobs13:30 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Noble Savage (4.25 Wincanton)

Demoted to second after finishing first here eight days ago. That looks strong form and a repeat effort should be good enough.
James Stevens

Noble Savage16:25 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Jordan Nailor (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 18:52, 8 March 2023
