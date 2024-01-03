Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

August (5.10 Newcastle)

Has shaped well in both starts for Mick Appleby, including behind Bystander, who looks a smart prospect (entered in the 5.40) in a course-and-distance novice last time out. He should find things easier back in handicap company.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Epsom Faithfull (1.45 Lingfield)

Produced a big career-best on reappearance last year, but a string of inconsistent efforts since has seen her drop 12lb below her last winning mark. The Pat Phelan-trained seven-year-old has a useful record at this track, though, and she was a comfortable winner the last time she ran at Class 5 level, so she could easily bounce back here.

Harry Wilson

Speed figures

Hill Of Tara (3.28 Hereford)

Made it three wins from four outings at Haydock five days ago and a new high on the clock and no penalty puts him firmly in the driving seat.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Hill Of Tara (3.28 Hereford)

Lightly raced Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old who is unpenalised for Saturday's comfortable Haydock success. He can gain his fourth win of the season.

Steve Mason

West Country

Talimar Pearl (12.58 Hereford)

Good second on testing ground at Fontwell last time. The better surface should suit here and he is still dangerously handicapped off 1lb higher.

James Stevens

Dark horse

Scarlet O'Tara (2.28 Hereford)

Lacks a change of gear but showed some ability in her three bumper runs last season and shaped better than the bare result on her hurdling debut in November, keeping on well having been poorly positioned off a steady gallop. This extra furlong will suit and her yard remains in good form.

Olly Eden

