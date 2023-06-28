Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Lattam (3.20 Newcastle)

The Irish Lincolnshire hero ran another stormer when second to Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix at Newbury in April. Goes well fresh and only 2lb higher for that effort.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Lattam15:20 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Winter Crown (2.25 Nottingham)

Has found 5f too short the last twice and will appreciate moving back up in trip.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Winter Crown14:25 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Speed figures

True Legend (1.35 Newcastle)

Disappointing favourite over further last time but was a course-and-distance winner in May and with the stable in fine form can make amends.
Dave Edwards

Silk
True Legend13:35 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Winter Crown (2.25 Nottingham)

Shaped well when second at Chester and not seen to best effect on either start since. Step back up in trip will suit and suspicion is that he is well treated.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Winter Crown14:25 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Dark horse

Final Watch (4.20 Newmarket)

Has been disappointing here the last twice, but those efforts can be put down to a lack of sharpness as his overall record at the venue is impressive. He should go well with the in-form Neil Callan booked.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Final Watch16:20 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: William Stone

Newmarket nap

Satirical (3.45 Newmarket)

May not have got home over a mile on her return at Newbury this month and John and Thady Gosden's filly has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Satirical15:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 28 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 June 2023
