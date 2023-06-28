Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Lattam (3.20 Newcastle)

The Irish Lincolnshire hero ran another stormer when second to Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix at Newbury in April. Goes well fresh and only 2lb higher for that effort.

Matt Rennie

Lattam 15:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Winter Crown (2.25 Nottingham)

Has found 5f too short the last twice and will appreciate moving back up in trip.

Steffan Edwards

Winter Crown 14:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Julie Camacho

Speed figures

True Legend (1.35 Newcastle)

Disappointing favourite over further last time but was a course-and-distance winner in May and with the stable in fine form can make amends.

Dave Edwards

True Legend 13:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Winter Crown (2.25 Nottingham)

Shaped well when second at Chester and not seen to best effect on either start since. Step back up in trip will suit and suspicion is that he is well treated.

Matt Gardner

Winter Crown 14:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Julie Camacho

Dark horse

Final Watch (4.20 Newmarket)

Has been disappointing here the last twice, but those efforts can be put down to a lack of sharpness as his overall record at the venue is impressive. He should go well with the in-form Neil Callan booked.

Jamie Griffith

Final Watch 16:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: William Stone

Newmarket nap

Satirical (3.45 Newmarket)

May not have got home over a mile on her return at Newbury this month and John and Thady Gosden's filly has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Satirical 15:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing

