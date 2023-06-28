Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Lattam (3.20 Newcastle)
The Irish Lincolnshire hero ran another stormer when second to Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix at Newbury in April. Goes well fresh and only 2lb higher for that effort.
Matt Rennie
Winter Crown (2.25 Nottingham)
Has found 5f too short the last twice and will appreciate moving back up in trip.
Steffan Edwards
True Legend (1.35 Newcastle)
Disappointing favourite over further last time but was a course-and-distance winner in May and with the stable in fine form can make amends.
Dave Edwards
Winter Crown (2.25 Nottingham)
Shaped well when second at Chester and not seen to best effect on either start since. Step back up in trip will suit and suspicion is that he is well treated.
Matt Gardner
Final Watch (4.20 Newmarket)
Has been disappointing here the last twice, but those efforts can be put down to a lack of sharpness as his overall record at the venue is impressive. He should go well with the in-form Neil Callan booked.
Jamie Griffith
Satirical (3.45 Newmarket)
May not have got home over a mile on her return at Newbury this month and John and Thady Gosden's filly has since moved well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
