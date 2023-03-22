Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Weaver's Answer (3.45 Chepstow)
Shapes as if the step up in trip will suit and showed enough behind stablemate Colonial Empire in soft ground at Ffos Las in December to suggest he can win off his current mark.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Concetto (4.10 Ludlow)
Has excelled since going over fences and relished a step up to 3m when cruising clear at Musselburgh earlier this month. Capable of completing the hat-trick off 9lb higher.
Owen Goulding
Speed figures
Big Blue Moon (1.25 Chepstow)
Smoothly opened his account at Carlisle four days ago and can shrug off a penalty and the anchor of top-weight.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
William Philo (4.20 Chepstow)
Not beaten far at Lingfield last time, handles ground and dangerous off 3lb lower mark.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Concetto (4.10 Ludlow)
Filled the eye when successful over this 3m trip at Musselburgh this month. Capable of completing the hat-trick from a 9lb higher mark in this better race.
Dave Randall
Dark horse
First Figaro (4.10 Ludlow)
This veteran hasn't stood much racing of recent times but has hit the frame in each of his last six starts. Returns from a lengthy absence again but hard to dismiss and a big run expected here.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
