Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

(3.45 Chepstow)

Shapes as if the step up in trip will suit and showed enough behind stablemate Colonial Empire in soft ground at Ffos Las in December to suggest he can win off his current mark.

Steve Mason

Weaver's Answer 15:45 Chepstow View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.10 Ludlow)

Has excelled since going over fences and relished a step up to 3m when cruising clear at Musselburgh earlier this month. Capable of completing the hat-trick off 9lb higher.

Owen Goulding

Concetto 16:10 Ludlow View Racecard

Speed figures

(1.25 Chepstow)

Smoothly opened his account at Carlisle four days ago and can shrug off a penalty and the anchor of top-weight.

Dave Edwards

Big Blue Moon 13:25 Chepstow View Racecard

West Country nap

(4.20 Chepstow)

Not beaten far at Lingfield last time, handles ground and dangerous off 3lb lower mark.

James Stevens

William Philo 16:20 Chepstow View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.10 Ludlow)

Filled the eye when successful over this 3m trip at Musselburgh this month. Capable of completing the hat-trick from a 9lb higher mark in this better race.

Dave Randall

Concetto 16:10 Ludlow View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.10 Ludlow)

This veteran hasn't stood much racing of recent times but has hit the frame in each of his last six starts. Returns from a lengthy absence again but hard to dismiss and a big run expected here.

Tom Gibbings

First Figaro 16:10 Ludlow View Racecard

Read this next:

Sign up to the here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.