TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Weaver's Answer (3.45 Chepstow)

Shapes as if the step up in trip will suit and showed enough behind stablemate Colonial Empire in soft ground at Ffos Las in December to suggest he can win off his current mark.
Steve Mason

Weaver's Answer15:45 Chepstow
Jky: Alan Johns (-lb)Tnr: Tim Vaughan

The Punt nap

Concetto (4.10 Ludlow)

Has excelled since going over fences and relished a step up to 3m when cruising clear at Musselburgh earlier this month. Capable of completing the hat-trick off 9lb higher.
Owen Goulding

Concetto16:10 Ludlow
Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Speed figures

Big Blue Moon (1.25 Chepstow)

Smoothly opened his account at Carlisle four days ago and can shrug off a penalty and the anchor of top-weight.
Dave Edwards

Big Blue Moon13:25 Chepstow
Jky: Cameron Iles (8lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

West Country nap

William Philo (4.20 Chepstow)

Not beaten far at Lingfield last time, handles ground and dangerous off 3lb lower mark.
James Stevens

William Philo16:20 Chepstow
Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

Eyecatcher

Concetto (4.10 Ludlow)

Filled the eye when successful over this 3m trip at Musselburgh this month. Capable of completing the hat-trick from a 9lb higher mark in this better race.
Dave Randall

Concetto16:10 Ludlow
Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dark horse

First Figaro (4.10 Ludlow) 

This veteran hasn't stood much racing of recent times but has hit the frame in each of his last six starts. Returns from a lengthy absence again but hard to dismiss and a big run expected here.
Tom Gibbings

First Figaro16:10 Ludlow
Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 22 March 2023Last updated 19:32, 22 March 2023
