Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Greek Order (3.15 Salisbury)

Ryan Moore's only ride of the day was beaten a neck by a subsequent Listed fourth last time and should go one better here.
Charlie Huggins

Greek Order15:15 Salisbury
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Speed figures

Sovereign Spirit (8.05 Lingfield)

Earned the highest figures on the card when romping home over course and distance eight days ago and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards

Sovereign Spirit20:05 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

Anificas Beauty (6.15 Chelmsford)

Made a winning return in ready fashion over 7f here last month. Up 6lb in the weights but that still leaves her handily treated on her old form.
Matt Gardner

Anificas Beauty18:15 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Gary Moore

Eyecatcher

Mamillius (6.35 Lingfield)

Showed definite signs of a revival off a reduced mark last month.
Marcus Buckland

Mamillius18:35 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: George Baker

Newmarket nap

Kensington (4.20 Salisbury)

Goes well for today's jockey Collen Storey and has pleased in her recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes

Kensington16:20 Salisbury
Jky: Collen Storey Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Mamillius (6.35 Lingfield)

Third over course and distance last time was a step back in the right direction and is of interest again if coming on from that effort, with his yard going particularly well.
Jamie Griffith

Mamillius18:35 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: George Baker

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 19:28, 3 May 2023
