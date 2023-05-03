Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

(3.15 Salisbury)

Ryan Moore's only ride of the day was beaten a neck by a subsequent Listed fourth last time and should go one better here.

Charlie Huggins

Greek Order 15:15 Salisbury View Racecard

Speed figures

(8.05 Lingfield)

Earned the highest figures on the card when romping home over course and distance eight days ago and can concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Sovereign Spirit 20:05 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(6.15 Chelmsford)

Made a winning return in ready fashion over 7f here last month. Up 6lb in the weights but that still leaves her handily treated on her old form.

Matt Gardner

Anificas Beauty 18:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(6.35 Lingfield)

Showed definite signs of a revival off a reduced mark last month.

Marcus Buckland

Mamillius 18:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.20 Salisbury)

Goes well for today's jockey Collen Storey and has pleased in her recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Kensington 16:20 Salisbury View Racecard

Dark horse

(6.35 Lingfield)

Third over course and distance last time was a step back in the right direction and is of interest again if coming on from that effort, with his yard going particularly well.

Jamie Griffith

Mamillius 18:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.