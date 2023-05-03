Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Greek Order (3.15 Salisbury)
Ryan Moore's only ride of the day was beaten a neck by a subsequent Listed fourth last time and should go one better here.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Sovereign Spirit (8.05 Lingfield)
Earned the highest figures on the card when romping home over course and distance eight days ago and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Anificas Beauty (6.15 Chelmsford)
Made a winning return in ready fashion over 7f here last month. Up 6lb in the weights but that still leaves her handily treated on her old form.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Mamillius (6.35 Lingfield)
Showed definite signs of a revival off a reduced mark last month.
Marcus Buckland
Newmarket nap
Kensington (4.20 Salisbury)
Goes well for today's jockey Collen Storey and has pleased in her recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Mamillius (6.35 Lingfield)
Third over course and distance last time was a step back in the right direction and is of interest again if coming on from that effort, with his yard going particularly well.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'He is likely to have more to offer' – our expert tipster with three fancies on Thursday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.