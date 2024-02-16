'This will have been his big target' - why this horse can win at Ascot, Wincanton and Haydock on Saturday

Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets at Ascot, Wincanton and Haydock on Saturday . . .

Get up to £50 in free bets with Paddy Power

1.50 Ascot: Sodexo Live! Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (3m, Grade 2)

SP forecast: 5-4

By Jake Aldrich, tipster

Apple Away is the one to beat. This looks to be an easier assignment than the Grade 2 she ran in last time at Warwick when second to the classy Grey Dawning.

She’ll be difficult to pass if getting her own way in front. Kilbeg King is the main danger having run a career-best behind Il Est Francais in the Kauto Star at Kempton on his latest start.

Apple Away 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

2.05 Wincanton: Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle (1m7f, Grade 2)

SP forecast: 5-2

By James Hill, tipster

Many will see this as a good opportunity for the Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud, but Irish raider Colonel Mustard has the beating of him through multiple form lines.

Colonel Mustard: back over hurdles at Wincanton on Saturday Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

He hasn’t taken to fences but was second to Rubaud in last season’s Scottish Champion Hurdle and will be better off at the weights. He holds a Champion Hurdle entry and is interesting.

Colonel Mustard 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Mrs Lorna Fowler

2.25 Ascot: 2m3½f handicap hurdle

SP forecast: 16-1

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Mothill added a fourth hurdles victory in good fashion at Sedgefield on Boxing Day and is better than a midfield finish in the Lanzarote suggests.

He was hampered four out and a couple of mistakes, notably two from home, sealed his fate. Recent Kempton winner Rare Edition rates the main danger.

Mothill 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joe Anderson (5lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Introducing RP Recommends

Read the full series:

2.40 Haydock: Virgin Bet Rendlesham Hurdle (3m½f, Grade 2)

SP forecast: 5-1

By Maddy Playle, tipster

Sounds Russian hasn’t been seen since he was brought down by Ahoy Senor in last year’s Gold Cup, but the bulk of his form suggests he’s right up to winning this on his reappearance if transferring it to hurdles.

Sounds Russian: makes his first start since last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Botox Has wasn’t beaten far at Cheltenham last time and this track will surely suit him better, he looks second best.

Sounds Russian 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Ruth Jefferson

3.00 Ascot: 3m handicap chase

SP forecast: 6-1

By Jake Aldrich, tipster

Shan Blue bounced back to form when narrowly beaten in a handicap over shorter at this track last time by Triple Trade. The form has been franked by runner-up Harper’s Brook.

That was a big step in the right direction after failing to finish in his previous three starts. He should be well suited by stepping back up in trip and is well handicapped on old form.

Shan Blue 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.15 Haydock: Virgin Bet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

SP forecast: 7-1

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Snipe won his chase debut off 112 at Southwell in October and has continued in good form, with a clear Aintree win on Boxing Day another highlight.

He couldn’t reel in Egbert over 3m at Doncaster last time but the way he closed late suggests this extra distance could spark another jolt of progress.

Snipe: progressive chaser takes in Saturday's Grand National Trial at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Gavin Cromwell has done well with his British raiders this winter and Yeah Man won’t be far away if taking his chance.

Snipe 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.36 Ascot: Betfair Ascot Chase (2m5f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 9-4

By James Hill, tipster

The previous time that L’Homme Presse and Pic D’Orhy met two years ago, it was no contest. On that occasion, Paul Nicholls runners were off colour, but it’s Venetia Williams’ string who are below par currently.

This will have been a big target for Pic D’Orhy and, given the prices, I’ve got to side with the Nicholls runner. There’s very little between them based on their most recent RPRs and it’ll be much closer this time.

Pic D'Orhy 15:36 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Claim up to £50 in free bets with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering up to £50 in free bets on the Dublin Racing Festival action at Leopardstown this weekend.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab up to £50 in free bets to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place 5x £10 Sportsbook bets on any horse racing market at minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs) Up to £50 of free bet tokens will added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Dublin Racing Festival betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) and get money back as a free bet if it loses

Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total)

Only deposits via cards will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Paul Nicholls hoping 'high-class' Pic D'Orhy can beat Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse for record Ascot Chase win

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Ascot Chase and the Grand National Trial at Haydock

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.