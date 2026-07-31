'This trip should unlock more improvement' - why this horse can win on day four of Glorious Goodwood

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Our tipsters provide their selections for day four of Glorious Goodwood on Friday .

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By Nick Watts

Has been on a real roll since returning to the Flat this summer, winning all three starts. Last time out he took the competitive Northumberland Vase in great style, and this longer trip could unlock even more improvement.

Believitanducan 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Alan King

By Tom Park

Talk Of New York's form of his third in the St James's Palace Stakes is comfortably the best in this race and it will be surprising if he is beaten. He has recorded Racing Post Ratings of 116 and 118 on his last two starts and that should be good enough to win this.

Talk Of New York 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

By Nick Watts

Indalo has been most consistent during his career and still appears to be improving, particularly in a hood which he has worn on his last three starts. Last time out at Sandown he won snugly off a mark of 99 – his highest ever mark. He now sits on 104 but he might be able to defy that.

Indalo 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

By Tom Park

Gelding operation has seemingly worked wonders for Night Raider as he won his first two starts of the season. Didn't run badly from a poor draw in the King Charles III and this drop in class and downhill track should really suit and, while he comes out the wrong side of the weights with Rumstar, I suspect there is more to come from Night Raider.

Night Raider 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

By Nick Watts

Naqeeb never runs a bad race here and can gain his second course win. Two starts ago he was beaten only narrowly by Boiling Point in a Listed event, and last time out he was far from disgraced behind Zeus Olympios in a Group 2. Those efforts suggest he is as good as ever and it will be a surprise if he does not go close at the very least.

Naqeeb 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

By Tom Park

Up 8lb for a comfortable nursery handicap win at Nottingham, but that looked a pretty strong race at the time and the third boosted the form when winning next time at Catterick. Innichen was well on top and could take another step forward.

Innichen 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

By Tom Park

Unlucky not to have won her last two starts as she was beaten just a nose at Newbury last time after been carried right at the furlong post. Needs to step up again, but has bottom weight and has the red-hot Saffie Osborne in the saddle to help overcome a wide draw.

Astracornus 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: David Menuisier

By Tom Park

Saffie Osborne can land a quickfire double with Silver Lake. She won nicely in her first-time handicap at Salisbury last time and is unexposed off just a 2lb higher mark.

Silver Lake 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: William Haggas

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