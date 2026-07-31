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'This trip should unlock more improvement' - why this horse can win on day four of Glorious Goodwood
Our tipsters provide their selections for day four of Glorious Goodwood on Friday.
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1.50: Coral Goodwood Handicap
Believeitanducan
By Nick Watts
Has been on a real roll since returning to the Flat this summer, winning all three starts. Last time out he took the competitive Northumberland Vase in great style, and this longer trip could unlock even more improvement.
2.25: HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes
Talk Of New York
By Tom Park
Talk Of New York's form of his third in the St James's Palace Stakes is comfortably the best in this race and it will be surprising if he is beaten. He has recorded Racing Post Ratings of 116 and 118 on his last two starts and that should be good enough to win this.
3.00: Coral Golden Mile
Indalo
By Nick Watts
Indalo has been most consistent during his career and still appears to be improving, particularly in a hood which he has worn on his last three starts. Last time out at Sandown he won snugly off a mark of 99 – his highest ever mark. He now sits on 104 but he might be able to defy that.
3.35: King George Qatar Stakes
Night Raider
By Tom Park
Gelding operation has seemingly worked wonders for Night Raider as he won his first two starts of the season. Didn't run badly from a poor draw in the King Charles III and this drop in class and downhill track should really suit and, while he comes out the wrong side of the weights with Rumstar, I suspect there is more to come from Night Raider.
4.10: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes
Naqeeb
By Nick Watts
Naqeeb never runs a bad race here and can gain his second course win. Two starts ago he was beaten only narrowly by Boiling Point in a Listed event, and last time out he was far from disgraced behind Zeus Olympios in a Group 2. Those efforts suggest he is as good as ever and it will be a surprise if he does not go close at the very least.
4.45: Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap
Innichen
By Tom Park
Up 8lb for a comfortable nursery handicap win at Nottingham, but that looked a pretty strong race at the time and the third boosted the form when winning next time at Catterick. Innichen was well on top and could take another step forward.
5.20: World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap
Astracornus
By Tom Park
Unlucky not to have won her last two starts as she was beaten just a nose at Newbury last time after been carried right at the furlong post. Needs to step up again, but has bottom weight and has the red-hot Saffie Osborne in the saddle to help overcome a wide draw.
5.55: British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap
Silver Lake
By Tom Park
Saffie Osborne can land a quickfire double with Silver Lake. She won nicely in her first-time handicap at Salisbury last time and is unexposed off just a 2lb higher mark.
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- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 31 at Goodwood and Galway
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- 'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 31 at Goodwood and Galway
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer