These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons.

Learn how to place your bets and more:

1

El Muchacho (3.15 Catterick)

Two from two since handicapping and the latest success came over C&D; leading player

2

En Coeur (2.00 Plumpton)

Given well-judged ride to win easily here two starts ago; on tough mark now, though

3

Klitschko (2.30 Plumpton)

Not yet the finished article but still placed on both hurdling starts; major player

Read this next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

