These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

1

Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)

Having a good season and would have preferred softer ground when third at Exeter.

Ramses De Teillee 15:35 Carlisle View Racecard

2

King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)

Debut 2nd at Plumpton has been handsomely franked since; more to come; the one to beat.

King William Rufus 17:00 Chepstow View Racecard

3

Maypole Class (4.10 Carlisle)

Has run well once in his last eight starts, when successful here last April.

Maypole Class 16:10 Carlisle View Racecard

