These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app
The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.
1
Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)
Having a good season and would have preferred softer ground when third at Exeter.
2
King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)
Debut 2nd at Plumpton has been handsomely franked since; more to come; the one to beat.
3
Maypole Class (4.10 Carlisle)
Has run well once in his last eight starts, when successful here last April.
