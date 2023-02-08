These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons.

Learn how to place your bets and more:

1

Here We Have It (2.05 Southwell)

Stayed on past Treshnish for C&D win in December and now 2-7 over fences; big player

2

Dev Of Tara (4.40 Southwell)

Unpenalised for last week's comfortable Fakenham win when he was well backed

3

Instit (12.45 Fairyhouse)

Useful 139-rated hurdler, has made mistakes on her two chase starts but hard to oppose

Read this next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

