These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

Horantzau D'Airy (1.10 Navan)

Only seen once before in Ireland when showing a decent level of ability and represents powerful connections

Luccia (3.30 Exeter)

Easy winner at Newbury on hurdling debut and can exploit sex allowance here

Walking On Air (4.00 Exeter)

Highly thought of but has only won a Newbury novice hurdle; needs to realise potential

