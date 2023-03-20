These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

1

White Rhino (3.35 Southwell)

Scopey type; easy winner of both handicaps, over C&D and 2m3f; up 15lb from latest

White Rhino 15:35 Southwell View Racecard

2

Ali Star Bert (2.00 Southwell)

Chasing hat-trick after chase wins at Uttoxeter & Chepstow; may do better yet over fences

Ali Star Bert 14:00 Southwell View Racecard

3

Ioupy Collonges (1.40 Taunton)

Won Chepstow maiden quite comfortably last month; handicap debut today; respected

Ioupy Collonges 13:40 Taunton View Racecard

