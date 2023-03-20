Racing Post logo
These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

1

White Rhino (3.35 Southwell)

Scopey type; easy winner of both handicaps, over C&D and 2m3f; up 15lb from latest

White Rhino15:35 Southwell
Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

2

Ali Star Bert (2.00 Southwell)

Chasing hat-trick after chase wins at Uttoxeter & Chepstow; may do better yet over fences

Ali Star Bert14:00 Southwell
Jky: Jack Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Shaun Harris

3

Ioupy Collonges (1.40 Taunton)

Won Chepstow maiden quite comfortably last month; handicap debut today; respected

Ioupy Collonges13:40 Taunton
Jky: Mr Charlie Sprake (3lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Published on 20 March 2023Last updated 10:36, 20 March 2023
