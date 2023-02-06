These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.

1

Unit Sixtyfour (1.55 Fontwell)

Bids for hat-trick after recent 2m2f course win; 7lb penalty offset by rider's claim

2

Ozzie Man (3.00 Fontwell)

Won two chases in the autumn and went close off today's mark last week; visor now added

3

Escapeandevade (2.10 Carlisle)

Point/hurdle winner who won at Ayr on second chase start; up 7lb; major player

