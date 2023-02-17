These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today
The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.
Kamsinas (5.05 Kelso)
8 tips
Point winner who was 8-11 favourite when brought down 3f out over C&D on debut
Dancewiththewind (3.35 Kelso)
8 tips
Won at Wetherby on third start back from long absence; could still have more to offer
Spring Promise (2.50 Lingfield)
8 tips
Runner-up in both outings, collared on line at Kempton latest; leading contender
Twistaline (4.45 Southwell)
7 tips
Has been knocking on the door in classified events recently and she's a key player
Local Bay (7.45 Southwell)
7 tips
Looked in excellent nick over C&D a week ago and is 3lb well in under his penalty
