These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap for more information.

Kamsinas (5.05 Kelso)

8 tips

Point winner who was 8-11 favourite when brought down 3f out over C&D on debut

Dancewiththewind (3.35 Kelso)

8 tips

Won at Wetherby on third start back from long absence; could still have more to offer





Spring Promise (2.50 Lingfield)

8 tips

Runner-up in both outings, collared on line at Kempton latest; leading contender

Twistaline (4.45 Southwell)

7 tips

Has been knocking on the door in classified events recently and she's a key player

Local Bay (7.45 Southwell)

7 tips

Looked in excellent nick over C&D a week ago and is 3lb well in under his penalty

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.