These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.

Kamsinas (5.05 Kelso)

8 tips

Point winner who was 8-11 favourite when brought down 3f out over C&D on debut

Dancewiththewind (3.35 Kelso)

8 tips

Won at Wetherby on third start back from long absence; could still have more to offer

 

Spring Promise (2.50 Lingfield)

8 tips

Runner-up in both outings, collared on line at Kempton latest; leading contender

Twistaline (4.45 Southwell)

7 tips

Has been knocking on the door in classified events recently and she's a key player

Local Bay (7.45 Southwell)

7 tips

Looked in excellent nick over C&D a week ago and is 3lb well in under his penalty

Published on 17 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 17 February 2023
