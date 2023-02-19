These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Trapista (4.10 Newbury)

9 tips

Dual hurdle winner and the form of her 2m handicap chase third at Chepstow earlier in the season is working out well.

Tintintin (3.00 Newbury)

8 tips

Made a winning start and lost nothing in defeat when a good second over 2m at Huntingdon in December.

Mortlach (2.00 Newbury)

7 tips

Highly-tried in Graded contests through the winter without being disgraced and should appreciate this drop in class.

Caboy (4.30 Muselburgh)

7 tips

Not won since arriving from France but took a good step forward when second at Kelso last time.

