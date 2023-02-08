These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Dev Of Tara (4.40 Southwell)

12 tips

Comfortable winner last time and unexposed in Britain; looks ahead of the handicapper

Here We Have It (2.05 Southwell)

9 tips

Won over this course and distance last time out and represents a shrewd team

I K Brunel (4.00 Ludlow)

8 tips

Won a point-to-point for these new connections last time and showed good form under rules previously

Book Of Secrets (3.10 Southwell)

8 tips

Solid form over hurdles so far and this doesn't look a difficult assignment

Greenrock Abbey (1.55 Ludlow)

7 tips

Has won two of his three chase starts and is clearly in excellent form

