These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

(6.10 Newcastle)

11 tips

Beaten a nose and a short head in his two starts; more to come and he holds strong claims

(4.00 Doncaster)

10 tips

Ex-French; couple of good efforts at Newcastle for new yard and the form has substance

(7.40 Newcastle)

10 tips

Thriving in 7f h'caps this year; comfortably saw off 7 rivals at Southwell latest; solid

(4.53 Ffos Las)

9 tips

Useful handicap hurdler/chaser; could do well in hunter chases this season

(4.18 Ffos Las)

8 tips

Won at Hexham on debut and bettered that form when second at Ludlow; big player

