These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.

Barrier Peaks (4.30 Uttoxeter)

11 tips

Seeks a four-timer; penultimate start was C&D; latest (same mark today) was four days ago

Mcqueen (8.30 Wolverhampton)

9 tips

Consistent of late, including fourth over C&D latest; thereabouts again

Cotopaxi Moon (2.33 Lingfield)

8 tips

In the frame in both starts; expensive to follow, but still a major player in this field

Man Made Of Smoke (6.00 Wolverhampton)

8 tips

Not at best latest but second in C&D handicap before that; should get involved

Arqoob (4.10 Newbury)

7 tips

Useful on Flat; second in maiden hurdle at Huntingdon (2m, good to soft) for new yard

Published on 11 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 11 February 2023
