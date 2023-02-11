These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today
The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.
Did you know?
Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.
Barrier Peaks (4.30 Uttoxeter)
11 tips
Seeks a four-timer; penultimate start was C&D; latest (same mark today) was four days ago
Mcqueen (8.30 Wolverhampton)
9 tips
Consistent of late, including fourth over C&D latest; thereabouts again
Cotopaxi Moon (2.33 Lingfield)
8 tips
In the frame in both starts; expensive to follow, but still a major player in this field
Man Made Of Smoke (6.00 Wolverhampton)
8 tips
Not at best latest but second in C&D handicap before that; should get involved
Arqoob (4.10 Newbury)
7 tips
Useful on Flat; second in maiden hurdle at Huntingdon (2m, good to soft) for new yard
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newbury
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newbury on ITV4 on Saturday
Sign up here. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.