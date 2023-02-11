These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

(4.30 Uttoxeter)

11 tips

Seeks a four-timer; penultimate start was C&D; latest (same mark today) was four days ago

(8.30 Wolverhampton)

9 tips

Consistent of late, including fourth over C&D latest; thereabouts again

(2.33 Lingfield)

8 tips

In the frame in both starts; expensive to follow, but still a major player in this field

(6.00 Wolverhampton)

8 tips

Not at best latest but second in C&D handicap before that; should get involved

(4.10 Newbury)

7 tips

Useful on Flat; second in maiden hurdle at Huntingdon (2m, good to soft) for new yard

