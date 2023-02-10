These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

(3.25 Bangor)

12 tips

Flopped in the Challow Hurdle last time but dropped in class and a major player on his previous hurdling win.

(3.15 Southwell)

9 tips

Ran well to take third on debut at Newcastle and shaped as if there is plenty of improvement left to come.

(1.30 Kempton)

7 tips

Beaten on last two starts but not disgraced in each and looks an exciting prospect now handicapping.

(3.00 Kempton)

7 tips

Likes this course-and-distance as shown with past form and was a winner on this card last year.

(2.00 Kempton)

7 tips

Her three wins have come at a similar track to this and not harshly penalised with 4lb for win last time.

