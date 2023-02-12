Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

 

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.

Kissesforkatie (3.00 Exeter)

8 tips

A leading player on best hurdle and chase form; saw out 2m7f well over hurdles last May 

The X O (3.50 Southwell)

8 tips

C&D novice winner; wide draw was a negative when third on handicap debut; contender 

Walking On Air (4.00 Exeter)

7 tips

Minor honours as favourite in two handicaps (2m4f/3m) in December, on good going last time 

Quercus Robur (4.20 Southwell)

7 tips

2-2 over 2m and could have more to offer over staying trips; strong contender 

Walking On Clouds (1.50 Southwell)

7 tips 

Four 6f wins since December 16 and plenty of optimism he'll be fine now back down to 5f 

Read these next:

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings  

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Exeter on Sunday  

Tom Segal had a 16-1 winner on Saturday - get 50% off for three months 

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to racingpost.com/freebets. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 12 February 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips