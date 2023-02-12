These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Kissesforkatie (3.00 Exeter)

8 tips

A leading player on best hurdle and chase form; saw out 2m7f well over hurdles last May

The X O (3.50 Southwell)

8 tips

C&D novice winner; wide draw was a negative when third on handicap debut; contender

Walking On Air (4.00 Exeter)

7 tips

Minor honours as favourite in two handicaps (2m4f/3m) in December, on good going last time

Quercus Robur (4.20 Southwell)

7 tips

2-2 over 2m and could have more to offer over staying trips; strong contender

Walking On Clouds (1.50 Southwell)

7 tips

Four 6f wins since December 16 and plenty of optimism he'll be fine now back down to 5f

