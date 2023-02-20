These are the most-tipped horse running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap for more information.

Parikarma (3.00 Lingfield)

9 tips

Triple Flat winner at 7f-1m2f; brisk finish to lead close home over 2m latest; can go well

Whitehaven (1.15 Carlisle)

9 tips

Fairly useful on Flat; finished third in novice hurdle for new yard; warrants respect

Paddy's Fancy (2.45 Carlisle)

9 tips

Clear second behind a progressive rival at Plumpton last week; big player off same mark

King's Gem (5.30 Newcastle)

9 tips

0-6 but beaten under a length in three starts since switching to handicaps; big run likely

Gabriel's Getaway (3.35 Lingfield)

9 tips

Easy win on handicap/chase debut at Taunton; up 11lb but he's a big player again

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.