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Tipping

'There's a serious engine there' - why this horse can win on day three of Royal Ascot

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Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day three of Royal Ascot.

Chesham Stakes (2.30)

Time For The Moon

By Georgia Cox

Time For The Moon shaped very well on his debut at Haydock, beaten only a length, and I think he’d be coming into this unbeaten if he’d taken a lead that day. He took a huge step forward at Musselburgh next time, winning by a wide margin while still learning on the job. He’s a scopey, impressive-looking specimen with a big stride, and the stiff track should really suit him.

Silk
Time For The Moon14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

King George V (3.05)

Joulany

By Jake Aldrich

Ralph Beckett holds a strong hand with two fancied contenders. Tierre Del Toro ran well in the London Gold Cup on his first start of the year and could progress, stepping up in trip. However, preference is for Joulany, who was narrowly beaten in a hot novice on his seasonal debut and ran well behind the smart Galiyan last time out. He appeals as being on a fair mark and could improve further after a gelding operation.

Silk
Joulany15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Ribblesdale (3.40)

Legacy Link

By Nick Watts

Although it is a quick turnaround from the Oaks, Legacy Link should take all the beating. She was a great second at Epsom on ground that was probably softer than ideal, and her previous win in the Musidora was very impressive.

Silk
Legacy Link15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Gold Cup (4.15)

Al Riffa

By Tom Park

Joseph O'Brien has already won two big staying races this week and can land the biggest of the lot with the classy Al Riffa. He will need to get the trip, but arguably has the best form of everything here at his best and looks the value play.

Silk
Al Riffa16:15 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Britannia (4.50)

Outback Heat

By Kevin Morley

Having come from off the pace to land a handicap over course and distance last time out, Outback Heat appeals as a likely type here and is reasonably treated off 91.

Silk
Outback Heat16:50 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Harry Eustace

Hampton Court (5.35)

Mountain Cat

By Georgia Cox

Mountain Cat is still unexposed after just two starts, and he’s been impressive in both, looking to have plenty of untapped potential. His sectionals suggest there’s a serious engine there, and Saeed bin Suroor – so often underestimated – knows exactly what it takes to win this, having taken the race with Benbatl in 2017. At 16-1 he makes plenty of appeal.

Silk
Mountain Cat17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Buckingham Palace (6.10)

Cosi Bello

By Jake Aldrich

Charlie Fellowes’s Cosi Bello’s winning return at Haydock was a career best and he is one to keep on side after five starts. 

Silk
Cosi Bello18:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot 

Ascot Gold Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender 

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 18 at Royal Ascot 

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