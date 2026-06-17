'There is plenty more to come from this well-regarded sort' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day two of Royal Ascot

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Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

2.30 Ascot

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Harry's tip: Alta Regina

Alta Regina is bred to be sharp and made an impressive winning debut at Lingfield last month, travelling strongly and asserting well in the final furlong to win by four lengths. She clocked a useful time, despite being eased towards the finish, and looks potentially smart.

Alta Regina 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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3.05 Ascot

Queen's Vase (Group 2), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Galiyan

Galiyan looked sure to take a big step forward from his debut, when he finished fastest in a 1m2f novice at Newmarket despite displaying plenty of inexperience, and did just that when asserting late on to land a 1m4½f maiden at Chester. The time of that race was good, and the manner of his success suggests he could thrive over this longer trip.

Galiyan 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.40 Ascot

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Harry's tip: Catalina Delcarpio

Catalina Delcarpio quickly progressed into a useful three-year-old last year, notably finishing third in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. She has been dropped back to a mile this term, impressing when winning the Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown in a good time last month, and has more to offer at this distance.

Catalina Delcarpio 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

4.20 Ascot

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Ombudsman

Ombudsman looked exceptional when winning this race last year, and again proved how good he was in a well-run race when thumping Daryz in the Juddmonte International. He was value for more than the winning margin suggests in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes last month, and should be hard to beat with a pacemaker ensuring a strong gallop.

Ombudsman 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.00 Ascot

Royal Hunt Cup, 1m

Harry's tip: La Botte

La Botte looked set for a big year when an eye-catching fourth on his return at Wolverhampton, but just has not had things go his way since, with ground softer than ideal in the Lincoln and prominent tactics not working the last twice. He was unlucky not to win the Britannia Stakes last year and a return to these conditions could be ideal.

La Botte 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mark Zahra Tnr: Harry Eustace

5.35 Ascot

Kensington Palace Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Oolong Poobong

I was all over Oolong Poobong for the Sandringham Stakes last year and she ran well to finish fourth on her first try at a mile, seeing the trip out well and faring best of those who were drawn high. She shaped with promise on her first start since at Thirsk last month, and is expected to take a big step forward for her in-form trainer.

Oolong Poobong 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Edward Bethell

6.10 Ascot

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry's tip: Boleto

Boleto is bred to be good, being by Wootton Bassett out of a half-sister to two Group 1 winners, and deserves plenty of credit for making a winning debut at Pontefract despite showing plenty of greenness throughout. He should have learned plenty from that experience, and there is plenty more to come from this well-regarded sort.

Boleto 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Clive Cox

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