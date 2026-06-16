'The stiff uphill finish will be perfect for him' - why this horse can win on day two of Royal Ascot

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Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day two of Royal Ascot.

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By Stuart Redding

This race is packed with promising juvenile fillies and Wild Blossom is the one I fancy most. She was a 300,000gns breeze-up purchase and looked a good buy at Carlisle last month. She only had three rivals to beat but couldn’t have been more impressive, surging ten lengths clear when James Doyle asked for an effort. Her stablemate Venetian Sun won that before adding the Albany Stakes in 2025.

Wild Blossom 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

By Graeme Rodway

Galiyan was so strong at the finish over 1m4½f at Chester that he ran the closing two furlongs in a quick time for a race over that distance and he won going away from the red-hot 10-11 favourite Joulany, who went into that race with some good form. The front three pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the field and the third, Glory Of The Seas, has subsequently franked the form by winning a Hamilton maiden by four lengths. There is more to come from Galiyan, who was off the bridle for most of the way last time and will relish every yard of this trip around Ascot. The stiff uphill finish will also be perfect now.

Galiyan 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Andrew Mount

Wathnan Racing look set for a good meeting and Godspeed, whose patient running style has often left her with a mountain to climb in her eight starts in France, will be suited by the tempo of the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes. This race usually goes to a hold-up performer and her record below Group 1 level stands at 13312 (2-5).

Godspeed 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: C & Y Lerner

By David Milnes

He has the mighty Daryz in opposition, but Ombudsman can repeat last season's brilliant win. The five-year-old returns in arguably even better form this year after his winning warm-up in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes last month and has the advantage over this course and distance.

Ombudsman 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Tom Park

Archivist ran well when third in last season's John Smith's Cup, but he was sent out to make all which was a peculiar decision given he was a suspect stayer over the trip. He was then purchased by Wathnan, sent to to Hamad Al Jehani and gelded through the winter and bolted up in a mile handicap at Meydan in March. He's up 8lb to 105, which is not ideal in a race as competitive as this, but a strongly run mile should really suit, has options from stall 18 and has plenty of class about him.

Archivist 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

By Stuart Redding

Stateira had a profitable all-weather campaign and her recent effort at the Curragh suggested she can win a big race on turf soon. She scored three times at Newcastle and arguably ran even better when returning from a short break back on turf, going down by less than two lengths in Group 2 company. She would have been even closer with a clear run and this race should be run to suit.

Stateira 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Sam Hardy

You couldn’t help but be impressed with the way Sergei Diaghilev won at the Curragh on his debut. The son of Wootton Bassett looks another exciting prospect for Aidan O’Brien and he can make it two wins from two starts.

Sergei Diaghilev 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien believes Minnie Hauk had excuses last time, so can she bounce back in the Prince of Wales's Stakes?

Race of the week: we asked four top judges who will win when Daryz, Ombudsman, Minnie Hauk and co clash in Prince of Wales's?

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