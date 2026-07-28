'The race should set up perfectly for him ' - why this horse can win on day one of Glorious Goodwood

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our tipsters provide their selections for day one of Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

By Stuart Redding

Diego El Queso is top of my shortlist in this competitive handicap. A visit to Chelmsford last November didn’t go well but he has finished no worse than third in nine other starts since a gelding operation, with a win over this trip at Leopardstown in April a clear highlight. He stayed on well to secure second in a 1m1f handicap at the same venue last time out despite suffering trouble-in-running, and returning to 1m2f looks sure to suit.

Diego El Queso 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

By Tom Park

Has been impressive in his two wins, the latest of which at Ascot where he made all despite getting loose beforehand. Paul Cole had a good record in this race, winning it three times, and his son Oliver has a good chance of adding to that haul.

Dr Rascal 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Oliver Cole

By Stuart Redding

Qirat caused a huge shock when winning last season’s Sussex Stakes but it would be much less of a surprise to see him take this. He has always enjoyed this unique course and was never seriously threatened when beating Rosallion here twelve months ago. He has taken a while to hit top gear this season but a new tongue-tie helped him win at York last month and he wouldn’t need much more to land a fourth Goodwood success.

Qirat 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Stuart Redding

Scandinavia narrowly got the better of Trawlerman in the Gold Cup and should be able to beat him again. Cheekpieces have helped him become arguably the leading stayer in training, with six wins from six starts in this headgear. He denied Illinois in this race last year and added a Classic at Doncaster in September where he beat Raheibb. He had to dig deep to win at Ascot but showed a willing attitude to overhaul Trawlerman in the dying strides. Trawlerman won’t get an easy lead with Illinois and Lazy Griff in opposition and that should set this up perfectly for Scandinavia.

Scandinavia 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Tom Park

Twilight Calls has been in tremendous form this season, winning a Sandown handicap before being beaten a neck at Yarmouth and then scoring by a head at the July festival at Newmarket. Up another 3lb, but it is worth noting that a mark of 90 is still a long way short of the level he used to produce when contesting high-level Group races for Henry Candy, where he had a peak rating of 110. Richard Spencer seems to have rekindled his fire and there could still be more to come in handicaps.

Twilight Calls 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

By Tom Park

Well beaten when sent off 11-1 for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, but that can be easily forgiven, and the form of his debut second at Leicester reads well with the winner Libertango winning at Royal Ascot before finishing second in a Group 2 at Newmarket.

Savage Mariner 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

By David Bellingham

Has completely taken off lately, completing the hat-track when winning at Newbury and, while he is up another 6lb, that form has been boosted by the subsequent wins of the second and fourth (twice). He is well drawn and likely to make her presence felt for a yard won this in 2021.

Annastarzy 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Richard Hannon

By Alistair Jones

Maiden and novice wins at 6f and ran okay to be ninth of 27 on handicap debut at Royal Ascot (5f, good to firm) before flying too high in a Group 3 at Sandown. Not yet exposed and she's returning to what is probably her best trip and wears first-time tongue-tie and cheekpieces.

Gold Digger 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Read these next . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Should you back or avoid these five red-hot favourites at Glorious Goodwood?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.