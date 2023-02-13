The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(2.30 Lingfield)

This seven-year-old gelding makes a relatively quick reappearance after chasing Teddy Blue home over course and distance a fortnight ago. That was a solid effort, and a marked improvement on his seasonal debut when finishing a long way behind Rare Edition in a Class 2 at Kempton. Teddy Blue did the form no harm in the Betfair Hurdle on Saturday. I Hope Star's Southwell defeat of Bombs Away in May 2021 also looks a good piece of form in relation to this race and he can open his hurdling account today.

(4.10 Lingfield)

Unbeaten in four chase outings at Lingfield on ground ranging from good to soft to heavy, Gary Moore’s charge can take this. His sole outing this campaign came in the Welsh National and he performed admirably in the conditions against race fit rivals eventually finishing fifth. A 49 day break since will have hopefully freshened him up for this and the welter burden of 12st 2lb is eased slightly by the 5lb claim of promising conditional Caoilin Quinn.

(6.30 Newcastle)

Last seen ten days ago finishing sixth behind Annaf in the Kachy Stakes, this son of Frankel enjoys a hefty 12lb weight pull with the runner-up that day, Diligent Harry, for finishing only one-and-a-half lengths behind, a tardy start that day not helping the cause. A course and distance winner as a 2yo this straight, and stiffer, six furlongs may be more to his liking. The stable also has a 24 per cent strike-rate at the course.

Sign up to receive , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.