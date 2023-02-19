The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Tupelo Mississippi (2.15 Carlisle)

Tupelo Mississippi has been largely consistent since returning from a 338-day absence and looks like he is still being given a chance by the handicapper to get his head back in front. In three starts this term he has finished second twice, including over 3m1f at Catterick when he seemingly didn't stay the trip. He was far better when a half-length runner-up down in distance at Doncaster last time and he goes off the same mark of 115 in this over an ideal 2m4f.

Marsh Wren (3.50 Carlisle)

Marsh Wren seems to be versatile with regards to ground, but the good to soft conditions should be perfect for her as she bids for a hat-trick. A winner on that ground at Huntingdon two starts ago, she was just as impressive when a two and a quarter-length winner under a penalty at Exeter on New Year's Day last time. While the form of that race hasn't worked out, she has only been put up 1lb for it and looks the pick of the two Stuart Edmunds-trained runners in the contest.

United Force (6.30 Newcastle)

Experience could be key for United Force against his rivals in this mile novice contest and connections may have found the perfect opportunity to continue his improvement. A good half-length third on his debut, a slow start last time proved detrimental to his chances but he took the eye when keeping on to be runner-up at this track over 7f 11 days ago. His pedigree suggests the further he goes the better and the step up in trip could be the making of him against his two main rivals, who are making their first racecourse appearances.

Read these next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.