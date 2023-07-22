The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from the Curragh on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble at the Curragh on Sunday . . .

Tarawa (3.00)

The Group 2 Minstrel Stakes lacks a standout contender, but this well-bred three-year-old could have the edge if replicating her Classic form from earlier this year. Trained by Dermot Weld, the daughter of Shamardal ran a stormer to finish fourth to Tahiyra in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her penultimate start, and was ridden for late speed last time before failing to reel in the winner when second in a Listed race over a mile here. The drop in trip should be in her favour and crucially, being a three-year-old filly, the weight-for-age allowance means all her rivals must concede weight.

Goldana (4.00)

Conditions are likely to be testing at the Curragh if the forecast is correct, but the Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old should relish it. Although the four-year-old has to shoulder a 3lb penalty, that is because she thrived in heavy going when winning the Gladness Stakes at this track earlier in the season. She has failed to make a mark on quicker ground and in higher class on her last two starts, but with the going already soft, conditions look to have come right for her to land some more valuable black type.

Polar Bear (4.30)

Mudlarks will be key on the Curragh card and this three-year-old can make the most of being given a chance by the handicapper in this competitive 5f handicap. Trained by Jessie Harrington, the son of Kodi Bear has won twice, with his maiden win coming on soft ground before winning at Bellewstown earlier this year on heavy. He finished a respectable third in a premier handicap over 6f on his penultimate start and has been dropped 4lb for his disappointing effort last time, after which his rider reported he did not handle the good ground.

