The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newbury on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on ITV4 on Saturday . . .

(1.50 Newbury)

Chris Gordon has been in terrific form recently and can continue that with Annual Invictus, who can return to his best form. While he pulled up against some of his rivals last time at Wincanton, the eight-year-old was a winner at Cheltenham on similar ground in November and was not disgraced when third at that venue on his penultimate start. He has strong form at Newbury having finished fourth in the 2021 Betfair Hurdle, Freddie Gordon takes a crucial 7lb off and his trainer has been operating at a red-hot 42 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

(2.25 Newbury)

Eldorado Allen was an impressive two and a quarter-length winner of the Denman Chase last year and looks well-treated to go close once again. He has arguably taken his form to new levels this year with solid seconds in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase, while a return to Newbury will suit far better than the right-handed Kempton, where he finished fourth in the King George VI Chase last time. He sets the form standard and has less to prove than his main rival Hitman, who must recover from a poor showing in the King George where he pulled up.

(3.35 Newbury)

No Ordinary Joe remains deeply unexposed at this level and still looks well-treated for a bold showing in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle. A good third in the Greatwood Hurdle in 2021, the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old returned from 374 days off with a narrow victory at Kempton over the festive period. That was a gallant showing given he had been off for over a year and should he improve for that effort in this company. A 5lb rise for his recent success does not look too harsh.

Read these next:

