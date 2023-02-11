The Punt Acca: Liam Headd has three fancies at Exeter on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

(3.30 Exeter)

From what we have seen from Luccia in her three starts, anyone taking her on really needs to be on their game. Paul Nicholls hit the crossbar a few times at Newbury on Saturday, but the yard is in red-hot form and Lallygag has the ability to upset the race favourite. The six-year-old has more career experience and has won two of his three starts here, with the most recent of them coming impressively over course and distance in November. He has only ever finished first or second since joining the Ditcheat team and he should go close again.

(4.00 Exeter)

Nicky Henderson enjoyed two winners at Warwick on Saturday and Walking On Air has a huge chance to continue that strong patch for the stable. He produced a good performance at Aintree on his first start this season, but couldn’t quite build on that when stepping up in trip at Doncaster in December. Although without a win since January last year, he is stepping back down to 2m7f here and there is still plenty more to come as he is lightly raced and has plenty of ability with consistent jumping.

(4.30 Exeter)

Alan King appears to have found the ideal trip for Senior Citizen, who ran out a comfortable winner of a 3m handicap chase at Doncaster over the festive period. The ten-year-old is back over the same distance here and if cheekpieces are applied once again then he could be hard to stop. They were added before his win last time out and they helped settle him nicely into the race, where he jumped solid and picked up when he was asked to do so by Adrian Heskin. Confidence is sky high and he’ll be in with a chance.

