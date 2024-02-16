The Punt Acca tipped a 20-1 treble on Friday - can Charlie Huggins follow up with his three Saturday tips?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday. . .

Apple Away (1.50 Ascot)

Grade 1 winner over hurdles at Aintree's Grand National meeting last season and Lucinda Russell looks to have found a good opportunity for her mare to secure a first Graded chase success. Apple Away was third behind Grey Dawning over an inadequate 2m5½f trip on her first start over fences and the winner of that Haydock graduation chase confirmed the form at Warwick last time. Apple Away beat Broadway Boy, who had won his two previous starts at Cheltenham, by 18 lengths in that Grade 2 on Classic Chase day and the return to a right-handed track here will suit. Apple Away recorded her first chase success when beating Makin'yourmindup by 31 lengths at Leicester in December and the runner-up boosted the form when scoring at Newbury last Saturday on his first start since. Derek Fox rode Apple Away at Leicester but missed out at Warwick through injury and he is reunited with the seven-year-old, who should take advantage of receiving 7lb from all four of her rivals.

Colonel Mustard (2.05 Wincanton)

Has three lengths to find with Rubaud on their meeting in last season's Scottish Champion Hurdle but Colonel Mustard is a stone better off which should be enough to help him reverse the form. Colonel Mustard has not been disgraced in his four starts over fences and has been unlucky to bump into subsequent Grade 1 winners El Fabiolo and Found A Fifty. The nine-year-old has some high-class form over hurdles, including when finishing third behind State Man in the 2022 County Hurdle and last year's Grade 1 Punchestown Champion Hurdle. Colonel Mustard receives weight from three of his four rivals and should make the journey from Lorna Fowler's County Meath yard worthwhile if replicating his performances in defeat behind the Champion Hurdle second favourite.

Botox Has (2.40 Haydock)

Won a valuable handicap over course and distance under Caoilin Quinn on his only previous start at Haydock. That November 2022 success came on soft ground so the testing conditions at Haydock on Saturday will suit the Gary Moore-trained eight-year-old. Botox Has beat the reopposing Red Risk in a Grade 2 at Wetherby in November and finished ahead of the same rival in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle when good ground did not help his chances. Botox Has is worse off at the weights with Red Risk this time but he should confirm the form after a respectable run in the Cleeve Hurdle on ground which was again quicker than ideal. The form of Butch's two Cheltenham handicap wins has been knocked and he has a bit to find with Botox Has, who has been mixing it with the best stayers in Britain on his last couple of starts.

