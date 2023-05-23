The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

(3.30 Ayr)

Roger Varian has won two of the six runnings of this race and looks to have a strong chance of a third win with this progressive-looking filly. She won all three of her starts last season; a conditions race at Kempton then two handicaps at Newmarket in the autumn. The second of those handicaps has worked out well with the second, third, fifth and seventh all winning since. She made a pleasing return when second in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes earlier this month, albeit well beaten by an impressive winner. She is eased in grade here and will likely come forward from that run, while the return to 1m2f and better ground should also help.

(4.40 Yarmouth)

A six-time winner from 18 runs on the all weather, Mark Rimell’s five-year-old is looking to break his duck on the turf at the fifth time of asking. All his wins have come over 7f, including two starts ago at Wolverhampton, so I am happy to forgive his return effort from a 183-day break when fifth over a mile at Lingfield 15 days ago. He does have something to prove on turf, but has won off today’s mark and having William Buick on board can aid his cause.

(6.10 Kempton)

Eve Johnson-Houghton's filly went into the notebook when second on her debut over 5f at this track a fortnight ago. She showed her inexperience when tardily away and was then stuck out wide the whole way round the bend. The winner had scooted away that day and looked potentially decent and Sparklight was not given a hard time, just pushed out hands and heels. The fourth that day has come out and won since so the form may have some substance. She will have gained plenty from that experience and can put that to good use here for her trainer who is always respected with her juveniles.

